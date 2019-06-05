Ultra-luxury ship makes inaugural call to northern B.C. port

Three cruise ships in seven days to call on Northland Terminal in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert volunteer cruise ship ambassadors Maggie Diehl, left, Ennis Green, and Gesine Gaube welcome the passengers from the silver muse on Tuesday, June 4. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Cruise ship season is ramping up at Northland Terminal, with passengers from three different vessels disembarking to tour Prince Rupert in a one-week span.

Silver Muse, part of Silversea’s luxury cruises, made its inaugural visit to Prince Rupert on Tuesday, June 4. The ultra-luxury vessel is Silversea’s latest addition to its fleet and can accommodate just under 600 guests. The Silver Muse is scheduled to return to Northland Terminal on June 14 and June 25.

The last time a Silversea vessel anchored in Prince Rupert was in 2015.

Silver Muse is one of the few ultra-luxury vessels to visit the city this season. The other ultra-lux vessel, the Seabourn Sojourn, with 450 guests, sailed into the harbour on Wednesday, June 5. Passengers walking the streets of Cow Bay said the weather was the best they’d experienced along the 22-day journey, including a visit to Japan and Russia.

On Seafest Sunday, the Oceania MS Regatta is set to sail into the harbour for the day. Most of the Seafest activities on June 9 are taking place along the waterfront, offering additional entertainment to the approximately 680 guests spending the day on the North Coast.

This cruise ship season will see 22 ships to call on Northland Terminal, and approximately 11,138 passengers in 2019.

See the cruise ship schedule here.

