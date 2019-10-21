Working with offenders: a look at Correctional Service Canada

CSC is one of many vendors featured at the upcoming Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

More than two dozen education and career vendors will be present at the Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair on Oct. 24 at the Bay Street Armoury.

If you’ve ever wanted a dynamic career that relies on teamwork and leadership to help society as a whole, you may want to consider working for Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

Currently CSC is looking to hire correctional officers, primary workers, parole officers and correctional program officers across the country.

Correctional officers work directly in correctional facilities, while primary workers work the front lines for women offenders. Parole officers assist after an inmate has been released, as do program officers, who will follow up with court requirements such as substance abuse and violence prevention programs.

“They are very rewarding positions,” said Nathalie Dufresne-Meek, director of the classification, resourcing and operations division. “Every day our folks perform a wide range of jobs, and really contribute in a meaningful way to protecting lives.”

Would-be applicants only need a high school education, or equivalent. Assets would also include a second or third language, as well as experience working in ethno-cultural or Indigenous communities.

Hired candidates can look forward to a competitive salary with benefits, and opportunities for professional growth. All training is provided by the CSC, and includes a 13-week education period in Kingston, ON or Prince Edward Island. Flights, food and accommodation is covered for this training, as well as a subsidy of $400 per week.

“We are looking for folks to have a real interest in contributing to public safety, working in multidisciplinary team with other professionals,” Dufresne-Meek said.

CSC is one of more than two dozen vendors which will be present at the fourth annual Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair on Oct. 24 at the Bay Street Armoury at 713 Bay St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the fair, job seekers and employers can meet, chat and exchange contact information in a more informal manner. On-site interviews are also available.

Along with job seekers, would-be students also have a chance to speak with local schools about program opportunities.

Some of the vendors that will be on site include Bayshore HealthCare, BC Corrections, BC Public Service Agency, Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Coast Guard, Discovery Community College, ICBC, McDonald’s Canada, Vancouver Island University and Victoria Cool Aid Society.

