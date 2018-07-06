Arbutus students cram the cruiser for Shelbourne kitchen

Summer a time of need for Shelbourne Community Kitchen

Arbutus middle school students made the most of the last week of school with its Cram the Cruiser event.

Students, teachers and Saanich Police came together to fill two cars with food donations for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen.

“Our middle school has been raising food donations for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen for the last three weeks,” said Gillian Petrini, Arbutus teacher.

The crew filled Saanich Police Const. Steve Robinson’s cruiser full of food donations.

This time of year food is in demand at the Shelbourne Community Kitchen as donations are low and the need is high with children out of school.

Cram the cruiser events are also popular over the winter holidays, such as the annual Colquitz middle school food drive.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

reporter@saanchnews.com