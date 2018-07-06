Arbutus students cram the cruiser for Shelbourne kitchen

Summer a time of need for Shelbourne Community Kitchen

Arbutus middle school students made the most of the last week of school with its Cram the Cruiser event.

Students, teachers and Saanich Police came together to fill two cars with food donations for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen.

“Our middle school has been raising food donations for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen for the last three weeks,” said Gillian Petrini, Arbutus teacher.

The crew filled Saanich Police Const. Steve Robinson’s cruiser full of food donations.

This time of year food is in demand at the Shelbourne Community Kitchen as donations are low and the need is high with children out of school.

Cram the cruiser events are also popular over the winter holidays, such as the annual Colquitz middle school food drive.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

reporter@saanchnews.com

Previous story
Public library battles ‘summer slide’ in children’s literacy

Just Posted

Police officers may have saved injured Esquimalt man’s life

Recent Officer Down first aid training put to good use by VicPD members first on scene

Public library battles ‘summer slide’ in children’s literacy

Youth track daily reading and enjoy weekly incentives from the Greater Victoria Public Library

Arrest made at Victoria’s tent city after fire officials blocked from entering

Chrissy Brett is alleged to have pointed an air-horn at the ear of a fireman and blasted a loud signal

Canadian Coast Guard opens new search and rescue station in Victoria

The station is one of four that will help monitor the Strait of Juan de Fuca

MISSING: Oak Bay woman last seen in Saanich

Woman last seen at Petro Can on West Saannich Road on July 5 around 10 a.m.

Ben Kilmer’s wife makes impassioned plea for missing husband

Police say the investigation continues for missing Vancouver Island man

B.C. mining puts international treaty at risk: U.S. officials

U.S. representatives criticize Canada’s inaction on selenium pollution in transboundary waters

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

Most Read