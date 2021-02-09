Capital Regional District doles out funding for 23 Greater Victoria arts groups

A young actor performs during a speech and dramatic arts session for the Greater Victoria Performing Arts Festival. The organization is one of 23 to receive arts funding from the Capital Regional District. (Facebook/Greater Victoria Performing Arts Festival)

Established non-profit art organizations in Greater Victoria will get help with annual operating expenses thanks to the Capital Regional District Arts Commission.

The commission approved $621,150 through the Arts & Culture Support Service for 23 local organizations, including Atomic Vaudeville, Greater Victoria Performing Arts Festival, the Victoria Conservatory of Music and more.

Two new recipients made the cut this year: Ptarmigan Arts, a Pender Island art gallery, and SNAFU Theatre, a live, puppet and dance theatre based in Victoria.

“These organizations have shown extraordinary ingenuity over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, reimagining programming through digital formats, virtual gatherings and even drive-in events,”Jeremy Loveday, CRD Arts Commission chair said in a statement. “This funding will support recipient organizations as they weather challenges over the next year, while continuing to offer residents exceptional programming.”

According to the CRD, requests exceeded available resources by 28 per cent. The Arts & Culture Support Service is supported by Saanich, Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, View Royal, Highlands, Metchosin, Sooke and the Southern Gulf Islands.

