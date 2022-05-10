Childcare provider announced for new Langford elementary school

The Sooke School District has announced Beacon Community Services will be providing childcare services at the soon to open Pexsisen Elementary School in Langford with 10 per cent of spaces reserved for district staff. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Sooke School District has announced local charity Beacon Community Services is going to be providing licensed childcare services at the new Pexsisen Elementary School, which is slated to open in Langford come September.

The district’s board of education “places priority on partnering with childcare operators that focus on creating a culture of inclusivity, accessibility, as well as honouring Indigenous education and reconciliation through their work,” according to a release. Ten per cent of the spaces will be reserved for children of SD62 staff.

“Schools are the hubs of their community and in the Sooke School District, we are designing new schools to reflect the needs of our growing community, and childcare is something we hear about every single day,” said Ravi Parmar, board chair. “We know finding affordable, inclusive and accessible childcare is a struggle for families, and by including space for this purpose in our new school, we hope that more families will be able to access this critical service.”

Subject to final licensing approvals, Beacon’s Nature Club will provide childcare for up to 50 Pexsisen students before and after school. During school hours, the space will be utilized for up to 20 children aged three to five as part of Beacon’s Little Stars pre-school program.

The programs will emphasize nature-based play and learning. Registration and contact information will be announced at a later date.

“We’re excited to serve Pexsisen Elementary families and proud of the strong partnership with the Sooke School District which will make that possible,” said Carla Robinson, Beacon Community Services board chair. “Working together, we’ll help meet the community’s growing need for quality childcare and help lay a foundation for children’s future success.”

