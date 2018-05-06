Donation boosts funding for Nigel House project

Broadmead Care vice-president of residential and community care Melanie Hennig (left), 100 Women founder Denise Grant, Colleen Johnson, Andrea Cracknell, Lisa Roughley, Marnie Hare and Broadmead Care president and CEO David Cheperdak hold up the $25,000 cheque. (Photo submitted)

The Broadmead Care Society has received a $25,000 donation from 100+ Women Who Care Victoria for the Nigel House Replacement Project aimed at improving the quality of life for people with disabilities.

“This donation is a significant contribution towards building a new facility for people in our community living with health challenges,” said Carol Pendray, board member of the Broadmead Care Society and member of the 100+ Women Who Care Victoria. “A new building will help ensure the residents receive the care and support they need in an environment that is fun, engaging and better suited for people with complex health conditions.”

Under the Broadmead Care Society umbrella, the Nigel Program for Adults with Disabilities is a residential care program for adults between the ages of 19 to 55. Residents’ disabilities are primarily physical and result from trauma, neurological degenerative diseases or birth anomalies. The current Nigel House is a two-level building built in the late 1970s and is in need of some major upgrades; the most feasible and affordable option is to replace the existing building.

The new Nigel House will be built on land adjacent to the current site as part of a new master plan to redevelop the entire eight acres of the Nigel Valley. The Nigel Valley Master Plan involves BCS (Nigel House), the Greater Victoria Housing Society, Garth Homer Society, Island Community Mental Health and is led by BC Housing. The project cost is $17 million with BCS providing $5.5 million, of which $2.5 million will be fundraised.

Construction on the Nigel House Replacement Project will begin in mid-2019.

Broadmead Care operates Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead, Veterans Health Centre, Nigel Program for Adults with Disabilities, Resthaven Lodge, Better at Home and Beckley Farm Lodge.