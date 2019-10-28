A pair of itsy bitsy spiders Magnolia, five weeks, and Hugh, 2, join dad (and waterspout) Josh Brand and mom Laura McOrmond (sun and the rain) on Sidney’s Treat Street Halloween afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Downtown Sidney closes to traffic on Halloween for fifth annual Treat Street

Collect candy from businesses, merchants and treat stations

The streets of downtown Sidney will be closed to traffic on Halloween, as ghosts, goblins and princesses take over to collect their treats.

READ ALSO: Halloween roundup: Bonfires, fireworks and haunted houses

This is the fifth year of Sidney’s annual Treat Street event. Families are invited to enjoy the trick-or-treating event on Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., perfect for getting some Halloween fun in before the sun goes down.

Numerous businesses and treat stations will be set up around Sidney, along with many local merchants, to hand out treats for free.

READ ALSO: Five Halloween activities for adults to celebrate the spooky season

Sidney Shutterbugs will also be on hand to help you get the perfect spooky shot at their Haunted House Halloween Selfie Station on Beacon Avenue.


