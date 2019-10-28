Downtown Sidney closes to traffic on Halloween for fifth annual Treat Street

A pair of itsy bitsy spiders Magnolia, five weeks, and Hugh, 2, join dad (and waterspout) Josh Brand and mom Laura McOrmond (sun and the rain) on Sidney’s Treat Street Halloween afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

The streets of downtown Sidney will be closed to traffic on Halloween, as ghosts, goblins and princesses take over to collect their treats.

This is the fifth year of Sidney’s annual Treat Street event. Families are invited to enjoy the trick-or-treating event on Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., perfect for getting some Halloween fun in before the sun goes down.

Numerous businesses and treat stations will be set up around Sidney, along with many local merchants, to hand out treats for free.

Sidney Shutterbugs will also be on hand to help you get the perfect spooky shot at their Haunted House Halloween Selfie Station on Beacon Avenue.