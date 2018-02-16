Esquimalt Clothing Swap still going strong, three years on

Three years in and the monthly Esquimalt Clothing and Toy Exchange is still going strong. It returns to Wheeley Hall in the Esquimalt United Church Feb. 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Contributed photo

The Esquimalt Clothing and Toy Exchange will celebrate its third year this month when it returns to the Esquimalt United Church, Feb. 17.

The exchange includes everything from gently used clothes, to toys, books, bedding and everything in between. However, official event info asks you leave the baby potties, small applicances, pillows, jock straps and fax machines at home.

“The idea is to bring a bag of items to swap [or] exchange for new-to-you items,” says organizer Colette Scrimgeour. “Bring a bag, take as much as you want. But if you can’t wear it or play with it, please don’t bring it.”

Leftover items are donated to organizations and charities within Greater Victoria. Admission to the clothing swap is free and the space is accessible for wheelchairs and strollers.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m in Wheeley Hall at Esquimalt United Church (500 Admirals Road).

