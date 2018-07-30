Exotic cars bring added interest to Oak Bay Collector Car Festival

Crowds flocked to Oak Bay Ave. Sunday for the Oak Bay Collector Car Festival.

“It was absolutely fantastic. I can’t thank the volunteers enough. I love them,” said organizer Ken Agate of the roughly 30 volunteers that helped make the day a success.

The festival showcased 280 to 300 cars – classics, hot rods, exotics, and sports cars.

“Year 18 was particularly good, I think, because of the stunning exotic cars organized by Steve Clark, one of the owners of Carlton House, with the help of Wyman Lee,” said Agate. “When he said exotic, he meant exotic!”

The collection of cars organized by Carlton House included 24 Aston Martins.

The festival featured 280 to 300 cars – classics, hot rods, exotics, and sports cars. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

