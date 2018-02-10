FAMILY DAY: February holiday’s name the thread that weaves through all our special days

Plan some down time or active time with your clan on Feb. 12

Family Day is the newest of our civic holidays in B.C., but its basis goes back at least as long as the oldest of our special monthly days.

In 2012 the B.C. Liberal government declared that the province’s first Family Day would happen,annually, on the second Monday in February, beginning in 2013. We were the fourth Canadian province to create such a day to allow families a mid-winter opportunity to spend some quality time together. In five other countries, from the U.S. to Australia to Vanuatu, a similar version is marked at various times of year.

The idea behind Family Day is not a new one. While most of our national and provincial holidays pay tribute to an individual, a group or a historic event, each has long been observed with the understanding that people will use the occasion to get together with the most special people in their lives.

Whether you’re marking Labour Day, Victoria Day, Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving or Canada Day, chances are on at least some of those occasions you’ve gathered with members of your clan to take advantage of some well-deserved down time.

Here in Greater Victoria, the celebration of Family Day makes official the main underlying reason for having holidays in the first place, and has for the past five years been a popular time to get out and enjoy what our region has to offer.

So, find yourself some fun and invite the family along. You won’t regret it.

– Don Descoteau,

News editor

Hungry Hearts shine bright for Our Place Society

