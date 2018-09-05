Derek Raphael Ventura keeps an eye on the grill for Gator BBQ during Esquimalt Ribfest. The three-day extravaganza of ribs, live music, community fun and craft beer returns to Bullen Park, Sept. 7 to 9. Photo contributed

Hungry? Esquimalt Ribfest is back and better than ever

Sixth year brings more food, fun, live music and a tribute to Jason Buie to Bullen Park

For three days at the start of each fall, Bullen Park transforms itself into the biggest barbecue and live music venue you’ll find across the region with the Esquimalt Ribfest.

“You can follow your nose to it,” says founder and organizer Tom Woods. “It’s the best-attended event in Esquimalt.”

The family-friendly annual tradition is a Township staple, founded on the dream to give back to the community. All proceeds benefit the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Fund and the ongoing efforts to build Esquimalt High School an all-weather playing field.

Six years on, over $500,000 has been raised.

RELATED: Esquimalt field of dreams needs funding boost

Entirely volunteer-driven, the free event (feel free to donate at the entrance gate) is an homage to the country’s best ribbers and local musicians with a splash of some of the region’s best craft beer, cider and wine.

This year the team behind Ribfest faced another loss with the untimely passing of Esquimalt blues guitarist Jason Buie, the festival’s music director. Woods’ co-founder Cindy Briggs was honoured last year after she also passed away unexpectedly in 2016.

RELATED: Esquimalt Ribfest racks up volunteers, making it a family affair

“Jason did this for us,” Woods says. “The reason we have such incredible music is solely because of him.”

Six years ago Woods pitched Buie with the idea of having a “big family house party” where the community could eat and drink and not have to pay to get through the door.

As it turns out, the party was so good, rib-goers now donate at the gate entrance and thousands of dollars have gone back to the community as a result.

Jason Buie is the reason Esquimalt Ribfest has the musical lineup it does, says founder Tom Woods. Buie served as the festival’s music director until his untimely death in March. Photo contributed

Two close friends of Buie stepped in this year to help ensure the show would go on. In honour of the award-winning musician, an eight-foot neon guitar will be erected at what is now called the Jason Buie Stage, where a tribute is planned.

“It’s gonna be a great dance party is what it’s going to be,” Woods says.

RELATED: Victoria blues man named Canada’s best new artist

Rib teams from as far away as Ontario and Saskatchewan will compete for the coveted People’s Choice Award and be judged by Mayor Barb Desjardins and other local personalities, for the best ribs and best sauce.

And, herbivores fear not – veggie options will also be available.

“I know a lot of people are leaning that way to vegetarian or vegan food, so we don’t want to just be carnivores,” Woods says. “If we can incorporate different options so everyone can feel welcome there, that’s a big thing for us.”

An estimated 50,000 people will eat, drink and dance in Bullen Park over the course of the weekend.

And, Woods has some advice about how to best navigate the festival: “Bring a group of six, grab a rack at each ribber and do your own little taste test.”

Expect to find Dryspell, Hypeman and the Worms, Jolly Mon Band, Blue Sky, Eagle Eyes, Cities, Paul Black, Soul Shakers, Rock Steady, Bill Johnson and more onstage throughout the weekend.

Esquimalt Ribfest runs Sept. 7 to 9 at Bullen Park; for a complete schedule visit EsquimaltRibfest.com or check them out on Facebook.

@kristyn_anthony

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

Just Posted

Affordable housing needs mandated policy: Victoria, Esquimalt councillors

Councillors Loveday, Liberchuk proposing policies to preserve low-cost housing stock

Victoria parents push for crosswalk safety with jungle-themed paint

Crosswalk used by George Jay elementary students sits on a busy Bay Street intersection

Victoria area teen injured at party marking new school year

Oak Bay’s school liaison officer will reach out to at least two schools involved in incident.

Arson charge laid in Hornby Island school fire

25-year-old male makes first court appearance

Royal Oak Golf Course will be judged on soil, Popham says

One year check-in with Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham on horses, weed, golf courses and more

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Teenager sent to hospital in Saanich following collision

The first day of the new school year for a Saanich teenager… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian

Condominiums prop up weakening real estate market across Greater Victoria

August home sales drop compared to last month, last year

Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Suspected human-caused fire reaches 200 hectares in ecological reserve

Wildfire burning on East Redonda Island

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read