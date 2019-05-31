Law Enforcement Torch Run to lead Oak Bay Tea Party parade

Const. Sheri Lucas of Oak Bay Police at the 2019 Special Olympics opening ceremonies in Vernon. Lucas has helped bring the 2019 Special Olympics Torch Run to the Oak Bay Tea Party this year. (George MacLagan Twitter)

This year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics BC will head the annual Oak Bay Tea Party parade Saturday, June 1. The annual Torch Run happens in several locations across B.C., organized to bring awareness to the province’s Special Olympics community.

The Torch Run is new to the Oak Bay Tea Party, being held in other locations in previous years, including the Galloping Goose trail.

Oak Bay Police Const. Sheri Lucas hopes bringing the Torch Run to the Oak Bay Tea Party will attract even more attention to the event.

“Our hopes is that once the community sees the run, not only will they want to take part in future runs, but it will also prompt them to engage with the athletes and recognize what we can all learn from them and pave the way for acceptance and inclusion,” Lucas said.

Past Torch Runs have seen participation from members of the CRD Police Departments, Corrections Canada, Canadian Border Control and the Royal Canadian Navy, along with athletes and family members. Some locations in B.C. draw over 100 participants. Lucas hopes all runners at the Oak Bay parade will have the chance to carry the torch, if only for a few seconds at a time, as it helps connect the community and inspire a feeling of being and pride for participants.

“When you run alongside a Special Olympic athlete, and take the time to engage in conversation, you quickly realize what really matters in life,” Lucas said. “Participating in the run not only allows you to enrich the lives of BC Special Olympians, but it also shows us how grateful we should be for what we have in our lives and what we are able to do for others.”

Those interested in signing up to take part in the Torch Run can contact Sheri Lucas at lucas.sheri@gmail.com. Cost to participate is $20, which includes a 2019 LETR T-shirt.

Registration for the Torch Run opens at 9:45 a.m. on June 1 for a 10:15 start to the run. A pancake breakfast will follow.

