A new short film festival called MORVENFEST is encouraging B.C. secondary students to step into the world of film during their Christmas break. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

New film festival gives Victoria students exciting opportunity

MORVENFEST is open to all B.C. secondary students over Christmas break

A new short film festival is looking to give secondary students across B.C. something to keep them busy and creative over Christmas break.

MORVENFEST is the creation of Grade 11 Collingwood School students, Kevin Ren and William Hou, who Ren said have been interested in film since they were kids.

Kevin Ren is one of two Grade 11 students from Collingwood School behind the creation of MORVENFEST. (Courtesy of Kevin Ren)

The festival is open to groups of students in Grades 8 to 12 and will require that they create a 30-second to six-minute video based off a poster prompt that will be released one week before the submission deadline.

Ren and Hou said they are hoping to create a platform for every level of filmmaker to display their work on.

“We’re hoping to connect everyone during this tough time,” Ren said.

William Hou is one of two Grade 11 students from Collingwood School behind the creation of MORVENFEST. (Courtesy of William Hou)

Registration for the event is free, and every participating group will receive a 30-minute workshop by the Vancouver Film School regardless of whether they win or not.

Groups that win one of the five award categories – directing, sound mixing, editing, acting and cinematography – will also receive a $50 Cineplex gift card.

The registration deadline is Dec. 13. Groups will receive the poster prompt on Dec. 20 and short films will be due on Dec. 27.

More details can be found on the MORVENFEST website, morvenfest.ca.

