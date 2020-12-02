The Sooke Santa Run will feature their youngest members as Santas, an annual tradition for the firefighters in Sooke, East Sooke, Shirley and Otter Point. The drive-by event takes place throughout the Sooke neighbourhood on Dec. 12. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The Sooke Santa Run will feature their youngest members as Santas, an annual tradition for the firefighters in Sooke, East Sooke, Shirley and Otter Point. The drive-by event takes place throughout the Sooke neighbourhood on Dec. 12. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

No one outside fire hall allowed to help volunteer for Sooke Santa Run

Drive-by event takes place on Dec. 12, with goal to raise $15,000

Dec. 12 will be a busy day for firefighters in and around Sooke, as they set off on the Sooke Santa Run to spread holiday cheer throughout the community.

Four firetrucks with holiday music and shining with Christmas lights will make their way through Sooke – but they’ll only be collecting monetary donations instead of non-perishables.

In years gone by, the Sea Cadets helped organize food donations at the fire hall, and the families of firefighters would help decorate the firetrucks before their annual send-off into the neighbourhood. This year, only firefighters from Sooke, Otter Point, East Sooke and Shirley will take part due to provincial health orders.

“We always hear kids asking about when the Santa Run will happen,” said firefighter Kyle Sutherland. “The community has grown to love and expect this every year, and we’re going to do whatever we can to make it happen. The very least, a wave out of a window.”

A decorating team will get to work on the trucks just before noon on Dec. 12. Each truck takes about 90 minutes to get prepared with the help of four or five people.

READ MORE: Sooke Christmas Bureau to hand out up to 90 more hampers this year

After heading out around dusk, the crews will get most of the trucks back in the station by about 10 p.m., and then firefighters take all the decorations down on the same day. Since firefighters aren’t collecting any non-perishables this year, Sutherland thinks it could make the run slightly faster than years before.

Luckily, one thing will be a constant this year – the most junior members of the fire department will still be designated as Santas.

“When you place a 21-year-old Santa on the firetruck, it’s not the most accurate version of Santa you might think about,” chuckled Sutherland. “But it’s our way of welcoming them to the fire department.”

In years to come, he hopes that they can bring some realistic Santas to join the Santa Run.

The routes that the four firetrucks take haven’t changed drastically in the past 27 years that they’ve held the event, and the weather has never stopped them from bringing a piece of Christmas to Sooke resident’s doorsteps. There won’t be any refreshments of hot chocolate and cookies for the firefighters to enjoy as each truck completes a 10 to 13-kilometre trek.

The Sooke Santa Run is led by local firefighters who volunteer their time for both the Santa Run and the Fill-A-Truck campaign, which began on Nov. 18.

The drive-by event is subject to cancellation if the provincial public health orders change in the coming days.

Those who are interested in donating can go online at https://ca.gofundme.com/f/sooke-fire-fighters-for-the-sooke-christmas-bureau.

ALSO READ: Sooke to move forward with Santa Run, decked out with lights and music

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

firefightersSanta ClausSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC SPCA’s horse-rescue program offers equine intervention

Just Posted

Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital took in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health as part of a provincial agreement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria hospital takes in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health

Royal Jubilee Hospital takes patients as part of provincial transport network

The Sooke School District is actively looking for more bus drivers after they had to cancel a handful of bus routes in late November. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bus driver shortage cancels routes in Sooke School District

More drivers needed to accomodate expanding bus routes amid pandemic

The IIO’s chief civilian director has cleared Victoria police of any wrongdoing in the Nov. 21 death of a man they had earlier arrested. (Black Press Media file photo)
Investigation clears Victoria police of wrongdoing in arrested man’s death

Police watchdog determined police action or inaction played no role in man’s death

Joe Robertson and Jack Amos ran the length of Vancouver Island, with the help of their van Pippi, raising more than $12,000 for 1Up Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre. (Photo submitted)
Greater Victoria pair finishes running length of Vancouver Island a day early

Joe Robertson and Jack Amos raised more than $12,000 for single parents

Penny Hart is calling on the community to help find her son Sean Hart who was last seen on Nov. 6 at a health institution in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Search spreads for Saanich man missing from mental health facility for nearly a month

Family hopeful as possible sightings reported across Island and in Vancouver

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
POLL: Has COVID-19 changed your plans for the holidays?

The lights are going up, the stacks of presents under the tree… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

An 18-year old male southern resident killer whale, J34, is stranded near Sechelt in 2016. A postmortem examination suggests he died from trauma consistent with a vessel strike. (Photo supplied by Paul Cottrell, Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
“We can do better” — humans the leading cause of orca deaths: study

B.C. research reveals multitude of human and environmental threats affecting killer whales

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are inviting audiences into their home for ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’. (Submitted)
Natalie MacMaster coming to you through Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

Here’s your chance to enjoy the famed fiddler in an online show with her husband Donnell Leahy.

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

Most Read