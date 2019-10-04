Jess Findlay, who took this photo, is among the judges for the UWSS photo contest, that will have 35 on display at Monterey Centre. (Jess Findlay photo)

Oak Bay wildlife society showcases shortlist of photography contest winners

Saturday event launches voting on 35 works

Monterey Centre turns into a gallery for the launch of a 35-photograph show of winners Saturday.

Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society solicited amateur photographers to enter a contest in three categories; natural landscapes, gardens and wildlife of Victoria. The contest was open to all regardless of age, notes coordinator Pamela Mountjoy.

The four professional photographers acting as judges, and organizers were, “floored and staggered” at the quality of entries, said Mountjoy.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: BC SPCA announces winners of Wildlife-In-Focus contest

The judges whittled down the entrants to the 35 up for vote starting Saturday, both online and at the Monterey Recreation Centre. An Oct. 5 event from 1 to 4 p.m. in the centre’s lounge area at 1442 Monterey Ave. launches the gallery. The public will choose 12 winners, with prizes also going to some voters. Online voting is at uwss.ca/photo-contest/.

For those who love the works, each piece is up for auction by blind ballot as a fundraiser for UWSS. Winners will be announced during an Oct. 19 event, also being held at the Monterey Recreation Centre, from 2 to 4 p.m.


