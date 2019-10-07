PHOTOS: Dozens show for annual Langford Fire Dept open house

Dozens showed up to the Langford Fire Department for their annual open house on Sunday.

There were fire truck rides, a pancake breakfast, live demonstrations and a hot dog lunch.

“A lot of times people drive by but don’t really see what we do,” says Assistant Chief Fire Prevention Lance Caven. “This is an opportunity for them to come and see the equipment that really belongs to them, see what we have and learn a bit as well.”

