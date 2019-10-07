PHOTOS: Dozens show for annual Langford Fire Dept open house

Firetruck tours, pancake breakfasts, and more

Dozens showed up to the Langford Fire Department for their annual open house on Sunday.

There were fire truck rides, a pancake breakfast, live demonstrations and a hot dog lunch.

“A lot of times people drive by but don’t really see what we do,” says Assistant Chief Fire Prevention Lance Caven. “This is an opportunity for them to come and see the equipment that really belongs to them, see what we have and learn a bit as well.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Oak Bay was the original Hollywood North

Just Posted

Protesters to block Johnson Street bridge during Monday evening rush-hour

Organizers demand action in face of the climate crisis

Oak Bay was the original Hollywood North

Fourteen films were shot at Willows Park Studio in the 1930s

Victoria signature puts Ironman super-fan one step closer to completing unique collection

Iowa man has collected Ironman Kona posters and signatures for nearly a decade

Colwood motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Saanich after striking tree

Saanich Police say it is not clear why the 40-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle Sunday

Showers ahead for Monday

Plus a look at your week

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

B.C. Green Party will have a new leader by next fall

Andrew Weaver will finish his term as Oak Bay MLA

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

All federal leaders gather in capital for potentially pivotal English debate

How leaders come off when facing opponents directly can buoy or sink a campaign

President’s Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the produc

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Most Read