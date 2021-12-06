PHOTOS: Victoria pianist helps Parkwood Place residents get the holiday spirit

Gerald Moreau helps trim the tree at Parkwood Place by Revera. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)Gerald Moreau helps trim the tree at Parkwood Place by Revera. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)
Parkwood Place residents trim the tree as Bob LeBlanc plays some festive tunes on the piano. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)Parkwood Place residents trim the tree as Bob LeBlanc plays some festive tunes on the piano. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)
Bob LeBlanc performs some holiday classics on the piano to help Parkwood Place residents get into the Christmas spirit as they trim the tree. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)Bob LeBlanc performs some holiday classics on the piano to help Parkwood Place residents get into the Christmas spirit as they trim the tree. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)
Frances Swaile, left, and Sybil Butterfield help trim the tree at Parkwood Place by Revera. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)Frances Swaile, left, and Sybil Butterfield help trim the tree at Parkwood Place by Revera. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)
Bob Leblanc plays some Christmas favourites as Parkwood Place residents trim the tree. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)Bob Leblanc plays some Christmas favourites as Parkwood Place residents trim the tree. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)
Eleanor Cole trims the tree at Parkwood Place by Revera. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)Eleanor Cole trims the tree at Parkwood Place by Revera. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)

Residents brought a festive touch to Parkwood Place by Revera as a longtime fixture in the Victoria music scene filled the air with sounds of the season.

About three dozen residents of the Victoria retirement facility gathered in the Fireside Lounge Dec. 2 to trim the tree to the sounds of holiday classics as Bob LeBlanc tickled the ivories.

“It just adds to the joy of the holiday season,” said Kathy Ajas, sales consultant at Parkwood Place.

LeBlanc moved to Parkwood Place earlier this year and has performed across Greater Victoria since moving here 26 years ago.

“I probably did about 100 shows at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel,” said LeBlanc, who also performed with the Victoria Broadway Chorus.

Resident Gerald Moreau said the event is very well organized, while his friend Frances Swaile said it brought back memories of Christmases long ago.

Ajas said the tree trimming has been an annual event since Parkwood Place opened three years ago.

“And it just gets better every year,” said Swaile.

ALSO READ: Light Up The City holiday decoration contest returns to Greater Victoria

Christmas treeHolidays and Seasonal EventsSeniors

Previous story
Sooke sparkles during annual Santa Claus Parade

Just Posted

Tanya Van Cuylenborg (left) and Jay Cook. (Family photos)
Conviction overturned in Saanich teens cold-case murder

One woman was convicted, another acquitted for charges involving sexual activity with minors, during a Nov. 24 trial date at Western Communities Courthouse in Colwood. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood woman convicted of sexually assaulting, luring 15-year-old boy

The Mount Douglas Rams senior girls AAA team is set to compete in the provincial volleyball championships. (Photo courtesy of Derek Horton)
Saanich’s Mount Doug Rams on a roll heading into AAA girls volleyball provincials

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor says the federal government needs to build quickly on previous steps in dealing with the issue of derelict and abandoned boats around the Brentwood Bay and the Saanich Peninsula. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Windsor)
Central Saanich bringing issue of derelict boats to the attention of new federal minister of transportation