PHOTOS: Victoria pianist helps Parkwood Place residents get the holiday spirit

Residents brought a festive touch to Parkwood Place by Revera as a longtime fixture in the Victoria music scene filled the air with sounds of the season.

About three dozen residents of the Victoria retirement facility gathered in the Fireside Lounge Dec. 2 to trim the tree to the sounds of holiday classics as Bob LeBlanc tickled the ivories.

“It just adds to the joy of the holiday season,” said Kathy Ajas, sales consultant at Parkwood Place.

LeBlanc moved to Parkwood Place earlier this year and has performed across Greater Victoria since moving here 26 years ago.

“I probably did about 100 shows at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel,” said LeBlanc, who also performed with the Victoria Broadway Chorus.

Resident Gerald Moreau said the event is very well organized, while his friend Frances Swaile said it brought back memories of Christmases long ago.

Ajas said the tree trimming has been an annual event since Parkwood Place opened three years ago.

“And it just gets better every year,” said Swaile.

Christmas treeHolidays and Seasonal EventsSeniors