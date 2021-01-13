PHOTOS: Wind breaks for sunshine in Greater Victoria

Sunny skies are expected after Greater Victoria weathered winds that wreaked havoc overnight.
Environment Canada says Victoria can expect the usual mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers for the rest of Wednesday, Jan. 13. Winds will be relatively mild, about 30 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h expected near the Juan de Fuca Strait in the early afternoon.
Temperatures will drop during the night this week in the range of 2C to 5C. Regular winter weather is expected to resume with sun, cloud and showers alternating the rest of the week.
Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.