Dory weighs around 80 pounds, hasn’t been spayed, and is described as friendly (ROAM)

Puppy in Metchosin has been lost for nearly a week

Dory was last seen at the Matheson Lake Trail

A black puppy named Dory has been missing for nearly a week since it was last seen at the Matheson Lake Trail in Metchosin.

The owner was walking the 8-month-old Catahoula Hound at 7:30 p.m. on March 25 when, the dog hit a scent and took off, according to a social media post.

ALSO READ: Parrot to be reunited with owner after found in Saanich

Barb Mah, administrator with Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing, or ROAM, said there have been no further sightings reported since.

Dory is being described as a happy and friendly puppy that “likes to chase rabbits/deer.”

The organization is asking for people to call them at 778-977-6260 with any information.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

