Puppy in Metchosin has been lost for nearly a week

Dory was last seen at the Matheson Lake Trail

Dory weighs around 80 pounds, hasn’t been spayed, and is described as friendly (ROAM)

A black puppy named Dory has been missing for nearly a week since it was last seen at the Matheson Lake Trail in Metchosin.

The owner was walking the 8-month-old Catahoula Hound at 7:30 p.m. on March 25 when, the dog hit a scent and took off, according to a social media post.

Barb Mah, administrator with Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing, or ROAM, said there have been no further sightings reported since.

Dory is being described as a happy and friendly puppy that “likes to chase rabbits/deer.”

The organization is asking for people to call them at 778-977-6260 with any information.

