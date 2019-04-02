Puppy in Metchosin has been lost for nearly a week

A black puppy named Dory has been missing for nearly a week since it was last seen at the Matheson Lake Trail in Metchosin.
The owner was walking the 8-month-old Catahoula Hound at 7:30 p.m. on March 25 when, the dog hit a scent and took off, according to a social media post.
Barb Mah, administrator with Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing, or ROAM, said there have been no further sightings reported since.
Dory is being described as a happy and friendly puppy that “likes to chase rabbits/deer.”
The organization is asking for people to call them at 778-977-6260 with any information.
