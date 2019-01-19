Royal BC Museum’s newest series takes visitors behind the scenes

The Royal BC Museum will discuss everything from sponges and whales to Emily Carr and immigration during its February four-part adult learning series. (Royal BC Museum Photo)

They say you should never stop learning new things, and the Royal BC Museum’s newest adult series will help you do exactly that.

The museum bills its four-part series, Unexplored Highlights, as “the fun of a field trip, the stimulation of a grad-school seminar and the thrill of a backstage pass.”

Relaxed, intimate and educational, the museum’s newest endeavor treats visitors to rich knowledge through small-group conversations, lectures, guided tours and “hands-on encounters with rare artifacts.”

The first seminar is Feb .2 and lifts the curtain on a range of museum collections from different places and times. Wildlife-lovers will enjoy a talk by vertebrates collection manager Lesley Kennes as she discusses B.C.’s declining Orca population and shares the legacy of Southern Resident Orca J32 or ‘Rhapsody,’ whose skeleton is one of the newest and largest displays at the museum.

The following weeks will cover everything from Emily Carr’s famous 1913 painting (Feb. 9) to a wall piece from the Federal Immigration Detention Hospital (Feb. 16), and rare glass sponge reefs that live deep in the waters of Hecate Strait (Feb.23)

Adult minds will expand with lessons on art, photography, paleontology and more.

Unexplored Highlights starts Feb. 2 and runs every Saturday afternoon in February.

Tickets to all four sessions are available online for $150. Tickets for individual sessions will be available if space allows.