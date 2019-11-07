Saanich tries to fill vacancies in various committees, boards and foundations for 2020

Saanich calls for applicants willing to sit on committees, boards or foundations in 2020. (Black Press Media file photo).

The District of Saanich has put out a call for applications from residents willing to sit on committees, boards or foundations in 2020.

The municipal appointments will be made my council and will require between one and three-year commitments from the chosen residents.

Residents wanting to get involved in local government can apply for one of six council advisory committees: the Active Transportation committee, the Environment and Natural Areas committee, the Parks, Trails and Recreation committee, the Arts, Culture and Heritage committee, the Healthy Saanich committee and the Planning, Transportation and Economic Development committee. The groups meet on a monthly basis – except July, August and December.

The Saanich Heritage Foundation, a registered non-profit, is also looking for applicants that can commit to a one-year term. The foundation focuses on the preservation and upkeep of Saanich’s buildings, structures and land that council has classified as Municipal Heritage Sites. Folks interested in learning more about the foundation can contact secretary Shirley Leggett, Secretary at 250-475-5501 or by email at shirley.leggett@saanich.ca.

Applicants willing to commit to a longer term may be interested in serving on the Advisory Design Panel which advises District staff on design plans for public and private development applications. The panel is looking for applications from Saanich residents who could serve as a building industry representative, architect, and landscape architect. Applicants must be willing to serve for two years. Applications from architects must come through the Architectural Institute of BC or from the BC Society of Landscape Architects. All other applications may come through the District of Saanich.

The District is also looking to appoint residents to the Board of Cemetery Trustees of Greater Victoria – Royal Oak Burial Park for a three-year term, Greater Victoria Public Library Board for a two-year term and Victoria Family Court and Youth Justice Committee for a one-year term.

“We strive to engage with our citizens and encourage their participation to help the governance of Saanich and maintaining an open, transparent and accountable government,” said Saanich spokesperson Megan Catalano.

Applicants must submit a resume and a completed application form by Friday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. Application packages can be sent to the Legislative Services Division at the Saanich Municipal Hall or by email at council@saanich.ca.

