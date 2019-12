Santa Claus made an appearance Sunday in Sooke.

Hundreds packed Sooke Road between Church and Townsebd roads to cheer on the man in red in the annual Sooke Santa Claus Parade.

This year’s parade featured two marching bands, including Naden Band of Maritime Forces Pacific, festive floats and community groups.

The parade supports the Sooke Christmas Bureau and is co-sponsored by the Sooke Lions Club and the District of Sooke.