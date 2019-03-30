Tenfold quilters mark 10 years with Sidney Museum exhibit

The quilters from Campbell River and Black Creek like to “break all the rules”

One of the Tenfold group’s quilts. The group have been working together for 10 years. (Courtesy of Tenfold)

A group of quilters who “break all the rules” with their innovative approach are having their work exhibited at Sidney museum, April 2 to June 15.

The museum is hosting the Tenfold group from Campbell River, a collective of 10 quilters who started pushing the boundaries of quilting after seeing some unusual techniques online.

The exhibition is called “No Rules: Quilting Exhibit at the Cutting Edge” and will run for two-and-a-half months showcasing what the museum calls “fantastically unique pieces.”

The group describe themselves as “ten slightly crazy women from Campbell River and Black Creek.”

They say 10 years ago they each wished to manipulate fabric in new ways when quilting, and sought the support of a group to inspire each other.

“Gathering a few friends with the same desire we forged forward. We started quite small but over the years have pushed ourselves to try many different things. Sometimes it has been a struggle as we all came from very traditional quilting backgrounds. However, you will see in the selection of pieces that we have created some truly interesting art,” a spokesperson for the group wrote in material promoting the event.

Tenfold have held a number of shows up–island and are looking forward to sharing their art with a new audience on the Saanich Peninsula.

“They as a group are challenging traditional quilting by not following the rules and conventions of the art form. Showing innovation and creativity are their goals in the exhibit,” said Alyssa Gerwing, assistant director of Sidney Museum.

This is just one of a number of interesting events held by Sidney Museum, whose mandate is to “acquire, preserve and display the heritage and culture of the communities of the Saanich Peninsula.”

Admission to the museum is by donation.

Sidney Museum is located at 2423 Beacon Ave. at 4th Street, in the lower level of the Old Post Office. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For further information about this event, visit their website sidneymuseum.ca or call 250-655-6355.



