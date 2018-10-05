The Oak Bay Marching Band led the Tour de Rock riders into the gym to the cheers of the packed bleachers. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Tour de Rock finishes in Victoria’s Spirit Square Friday

Finale runs in Centennial Square space Oct. 5 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The Canadian Cancer Society Tour de Rock makes the rounds of Victoria today and tomorrow with a wrap Friday in Spirit Square.

The Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is a fundraising event that raises money for pediatric cancer research and support programs for children with a history of cancer. The Tour de Rock team cycles from one end of the Vancouver Island to the other, covering 1,000 kilometres and visiting more than 27 communities along the way.

Meet the Tour de Rock team in Spirit Square, located within Centennial Square next to Victoria City Hall at the corner of Douglas Street and Pandora Avenue. The Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock finale with festivities including presentaions and head shaves is Friday, Oct. 5 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.


