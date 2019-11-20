The Trans ID Clinic sessions will provide trans and gender-diverse folks in Greater Victoria with free legal advice. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Trans ID Clinics provide folks with pro bono legal advice

Free info sessions for people looking to change their name, gender marker on their identification

The Trans ID Clinic in Greater Victoria is offering free information sessions for trans and gender-diverse folks looking to change their name and gender marker on their provincial and federal identity documents.

Four sessions were scheduled beginning in the fall of 2019 and continuing in the new year. The first session took place on Oct. 28.

The first session was fully booked and folks who dropped in were directed to one of the other sessions set to take place Nov. 21, Jan. 27 and Feb. 20, explained Bobbi Turner, executive director at Island Sexual Health.

READ ALSO: Candlelight vigil held Wednesday to honor murdered transgender people worldwide

Attendees are given pro bono legal advice from volunteer law students from the University of Victoria, the Pro Bono Students Association (PBSA) and from lawyers from Blakes Vancouver. The lawyers provide information that will help the attendees to obtain government issued identification that correctly reflects their chosen name and their gender identity.

The Blakes lawyers are there to assist with the process but the clinics are entirely student run, Blakes lawyer Eleni Kassaris emphasized. The initiative started in Toronto – where Blakes also has a firm. The students from the PBSA coached the Blakes lawyers on the goals of the clinic and how best to assist the attendees, Kassaris said.

She explained that there’s a lot of bureaucracy involved in the identification change process and the Blakes lawyers are happy to help clear the path forward. She hopes to see support for the program grow locally.

Island Sexual Health clinic and the Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL) each agreed to host two of the sessions.

“We’re thrilled to be involved,” Turner said.

READ ALSO: Trans-inclusive practice in B.C. sexual health and abortion clinics

She noted that many of the attendees were clients who use the Island Sexual Health clinic, but that members of the Greater Victoria community were encouraged to attend as well.

The Nov. 21 session and the Feb. 20 session takes place at the Central Branch of the GVPL at 735 Broughton St. The Jan. 27 session runs at the Island Sexual Health clinic at 101-3960 Quadra Street.

The clinics run from 5 to 8 p.m. and folks are asked to email pbsctransid@uvic.ca to make an appointment as space is limited.

For more information, visit the Trans ID Clinic Facebook page.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Westshore Town Centre rings in Christmas with a parade just for Santa this weekend

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Trangender flag raised for first time ever outside of B.C. Legislature

Nov. 20 marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, honouring those who have been murdered

Plant-based pizza restaurant to open its doors in Victoria this December

Virtuous Pie has locations in Vancouver, Toronto and Portland

BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

Two Island Class ferries to be in use by 2020

Ocean swim challenge shines spotlight on Crystal Pool plight

Ultra-marathon swimmer sends tongue-in-cheek invite to Victoria council

West Shore students get message on interface fires

Royal Roads University teams up with high school students and Langford Fire

B.C. politicians view supermodel’s transition journey on Transgender Day

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 20

Distracted driving tickets not for ICBC revenue, B.C. minister says

Minister Mike Farnworth calls SenseBC analysis ‘nonsense’

CN Rail strike and lack of trucking alternatives stoke forest industry fears

Companies calling on the federal government to ‘do everything in its power’ to end the strike

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils new Liberal cabinet

Pivotal role in his new cabinet for a minority-government era goes to Chrystia Freeland

B.C. woman puts call out for 10,000 personal, heartfelt Christmas cards for the homeless

Christmas Card Collective enters into third year of making spirits bright

Most Read