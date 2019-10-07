Participants in the murder mystery event donned various police-themed costumes on Oct. 5, 2019. (Evan Taylor/News Staff)

Victorians take to the streets to solve a murder mystery

Over 1000 Victorian took part in the “The latest Krays”, chasing clues across the city

Wannabe detectives could be seen throughout Victoria on Saturday, Oct. 5 taking part in an interactive murder mystery.

Participants were easy to identify as most were in costumes, one of the prizes was for the best-dressed team. They tracked clues on their phones and took down information in their notebooks.

The event was put on by U.K. based company called CluedUpp which has put on events like this in cities around the world.

CluedUpp says more than 250 teams participated. With team sizes ranging from four to six people, staff estimate more than 1,000 people took part.

The weather was relatively forgiving for detective work with rain clearing shortly after the event kicked off around 10 a.m.

One of the participants, Wesley, was willing to step aside from his detective duties briefly to summarize the event.

“It’s a blast it has you running all around the city with your friends,” he said. “I would definitely do it again if it comes back. It’s like Clue in real life.”

Teams could win prizes in six categories: fastest team, best team picture, best canine detective, best costumes, best little detectives (kids), and the best team name.

The prize winners are due to be announced on Sunday.

Trench coats and fedoras could be spotted throughout Victoria on Oct. 5, 2019, as people dressed up to participate in a murder mystery game. (Evan Taylor/News Staff)

Teams of detectives took to the streets of Victoria on Oct. 5, 2019, to participate in an interactive murder mystery. (Evan Taylor/News Staff)

