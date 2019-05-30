Langford artist Paul Lewis with one of his many driftwood bird creations on the Esquimalt Lagoon. A Victoria is pitching a trailer to STORYHIVE in the hopes of winning the funding needed to make a story about Lewis’s life. (Facebook/Paul Lewis Art Gallery)

VIDEO: Documentarian hopes to share story of Victoria driftwood bird sculptor

‘Birds of Bark’ pitch covers artist’s journey from armed robbery to bird sculpting

Not everyone familiar with the driftwood birds dotting the Esquimalt Lagoon knows the story of the artist behind them.

Victoria filmmaker John Hilhorst hopes to change that with Birds of Bark, a documentary telling the story of Paul Lewis, the Langford man behind dozens of stoic avian driftwood forms, beloved by tourists and locals alike.

READ ALSO: Langford man creates animals out of driftwood at Esquimalt Lagoon

For his part, Lewis says he would be happy to share his story. Before he became an artist, Lewis dealt with drug addiction and went to prison for armed robbery. But he said that’s where his passion for art came alive.

“I had more time on my hands than most people do, so I took to painting and drawing,” he said. “I used to do portraits and drawings for other inmates, for their kids.”

Once he was released, Lewis continued making art. Last year he started creating the now famous driftwood sculptures.

“That just took off with the response from the community. It’s a tourist attraction, people come from all around the world to see it,” Lewis said, bewildered. “Isn’t that crazy?”

Langford artist Paul Lewis is the man behind the famous driftwood bird sculptures in the Esquimalt Lagoon, like this bald eagle. (Facebook/Paul Lewis Art Gallery)

Hilhorst, who co-founded Capture the Moment Media, also thinks it’s crazy – and a darn good story.

“I think Paul has an awesome story…I’m probably kinda of biased, but I really feel like it’s a Hollywood story,” he said.

“The whole character arc that he has in his life – I think has the opportunity to tell a really inspiring story to people who are struggling with addiction, and is finding a way to put their energy into something else – he’s a perfect example of that.

Here’s a person who had a really dark past but overcame it.”

Lewis is hoping the documentary gets the funding to move forward. He said if his story has any lessons, it’s not to judge people who haven’t always had an easy life.

“I want people not to be so quick to judge,” Lewis said. “People can change. I’m a very positive person… Be positive, be kind to one another.”

Hilhorst has created a video pitch and trailer for the Telus STORYHIVE competition, which sees hundreds of entrants pitching their ideas for a chance to win funding, mentorship and support to make their vision an on-screen reality. In the end, 15 entrants are voted in as winners, and 15 are selected by judges. For Birds of Bark, Hilhorst’s target length is 25 minutes with a $50,000 budget.

Film proposals receive online votes – one cast per person, per day – towards the big win. Voting for Birds of Bark ends Friday at noon.

READ ALSO: Thousands support driftwood bird sculptor after threats

READ ALSO: Esquimalt Lagoon driftwood art stolen, vandalized


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tea Party parade welcomes family on their first morning in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Sidney sailors battle rain, currents and low wind for Swiftsure win

Gladiator wins the Juan de Fuca race in 76th annual Swiftsure Yacht Race

Saanich Police arrest suspect in Tillicum bank armed robbery

52-year-old male suspected to be behind three armed robberies in five days

A Toronto developer looks to develop two blocks in downtown Victoria

Public input needed for Harris Green Village redevelopment

Record number of dancers compete at provincials for Victoria Academy of Ballet

One dancer returns golden for modern dance during BC Performing Arts Festival

Saanich woman won’t get jammed over stand that serves as therapy

Bylaw complaint means June 6 deadline to close down

VIDEO: Documentarian hopes to share story of Victoria driftwood bird sculptor

‘Birds of Bark’ pitch covers artist’s journey from armed robbery to bird sculpting

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages Island-bound WestJet plane

A Comox-bound WestJet flight departing the Edmonton International Airport Wednesday afternoon was… Continue reading

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Most Read