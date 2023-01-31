Window Wanderland is taking place in James Bay from Feb. 24 to 26, above are examples from previous years. (Photo courtesy of Samantha Bartlett)

Window Wanderland is taking place in James Bay from Feb. 24 to 26, above are examples from previous years. (Photo courtesy of Samantha Bartlett)

Window Wanderland returns to James Bay with window art installations

Windows throughout James Bay will be lit up with artwork Feb. 24-26.

Students from James Bay Elementary School have teamed up with James Bay Community Centre for Window Wanderland 2023.

Windows throughout James Bay will be lit up with artwork Feb. 24-26.

Students will take part in decorating for the 5th annual Window Wanderland by creating a display for the school windows on Oswego Street.

A community-led initiative, Window Wanderland 2022 saw over 80 registrants decorate windows.

“Public art is always a great way to bring communities together,” said Lisa McPhail, communications manager for School District 61. “This initiative allows students to be creative while sharing stories and inspiring passersby in the community. It aligns with the arts education curriculum, which provides opportunities for the students to create art and express who they are as individuals and within the community.”

This year there will also be three design workshops at James Bay New Horizons, Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

James Bay Centre is looking for cyclists who are familiar with the area to join the Bike Brigade, which will help people find all the decorated windows in the area.

Interested artists can register at windowwanderland.com

READ MORE: Art to light up the night in James Bay for Window Wanderland

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Artstudents

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Everybody’s farm’ in Greater Victoria offers kids a safe place to learn and explore

Just Posted

Diego Maffia, an Oak Bay Secondary Alum, led the Vikes men’s basketball team as they swept Thompson Rivers University on Jan. 27 and 28. (Courtesy of the University of Victoria Vikes)
Vikes men’s basketball retake the top spot nationally as season winds down

Window Wanderland is taking place in James Bay from Feb. 24 to 26, above are examples from previous years. (Photo courtesy of Samantha Bartlett)
Window Wanderland returns to James Bay with window art installations

Oak Bay staff placed absorbent booms in Bowker Creek last week to gather oil spilled into the waterway from nearby Victoria. (Photo by Eldan Goldenberg)
Victoria oil spill creates suffocation concerns for Oak Bay salmon project

Central Saanich Police Service issued a warning Tuesday after receiving multiple reports of the grandparent scam. (Black Press Media file)
Don’t send bail money: Central Saanich police issue scam warning after morning reports