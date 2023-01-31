Window Wanderland returns to James Bay with window art installations

Windows throughout James Bay will be lit up with artwork Feb. 24-26.

Window Wanderland is taking place in James Bay from Feb. 24 to 26, above are examples from previous years. (Photo courtesy of Samantha Bartlett)

Students from James Bay Elementary School have teamed up with James Bay Community Centre for Window Wanderland 2023.

Windows throughout James Bay will be lit up with artwork Feb. 24-26.

Students will take part in decorating for the 5th annual Window Wanderland by creating a display for the school windows on Oswego Street.

A community-led initiative, Window Wanderland 2022 saw over 80 registrants decorate windows.

“Public art is always a great way to bring communities together,” said Lisa McPhail, communications manager for School District 61. “This initiative allows students to be creative while sharing stories and inspiring passersby in the community. It aligns with the arts education curriculum, which provides opportunities for the students to create art and express who they are as individuals and within the community.”

This year there will also be three design workshops at James Bay New Horizons, Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

James Bay Centre is looking for cyclists who are familiar with the area to join the Bike Brigade, which will help people find all the decorated windows in the area.

Interested artists can register at windowwanderland.com

READ MORE: Art to light up the night in James Bay for Window Wanderland

@HLFerguson

hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Artstudents