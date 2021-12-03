Winter version of StoryWalk lines Sooke storefront windows

Librarian Nathalie Jones, left, and Sooke Literacy Project outreach coordinator Kate Barton show storyboards that will be displayed in local business, from Dec. 11-18. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

The success and popularity of the StoryWalk project at the Sooke Region Museum have prompted the Vancouver Island Regional Library and Sooke Region Literacy Project to bring it to local businesses.

StoryWalk is a program where pages of a children’s book are displayed on various boards. The boards are then spread apart so folks can read the book as they walk along a trail. It promotes physical literacy, reading comprehension and community, said librarian Nathalie Jones.

“We want to take literacy and make it something fun and engaging. It’s good because it makes literacy visible and shows businesses support literacy and the community cares about it,” said Kate Barton, outreach coordinator for the Sooke Region Literacy Project.

The library has large laminated pages from The Mitten. Each page has been placed in a selected business storefront window for children to read with their parents. In total, there are 34 pages. Eleven businesses are taking part in the venture from Dec. 11 to 18.

The businesses include:

1. Vancouver Island Regional Library, 2065 Anna Marie Rd.

2. Home Hardware, 6626 Sooke Rd.

3. Sooke Health and Fitness, 6625 Sooke Rd.

4. Sooke News Mirror, 6631 Sooke Rd.

5. Royal Bank of Canada, 6639 Sooke Rd.

6. Sooke Chamber of Commerce, 6631 Sooke Rd.

7. Coast Capital, 6661 Sooke Rd.

8. Village Food Markets, 6661 Sooke Rd.

9. Serious Coffee, 6661 Sooke Rd.

10. Sooke Laundromat, 6661 Sooke Rd.

11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, 6679 Sooke Rd.

The Mitten by Jan Brett centres around Nicki, who drops his white mitten in the snow and goes on without realizing that it is missing.

One by one, woodland animals find it and crawl in; first, a curious mole, then a rabbit, a badger and others, each larger than the last. Finally, a big brown bear is followed in by a tiny brown mouse and what happens next makes for a wonderfully funny climax.

VIRL is also hosting a scavenger hunt as part of StoryWalk and entry forms should be picked up at the library before beginning the walk.

For more on the project, please go online to virl.bc.ca, email sooke@virl.bc.ca or call 250-642-3022.

