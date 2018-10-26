Women in Business: Building careers is all in the family

While the grocery industry has traditionally been a largely male-dominated field, like many industries today, that has changed.

From grocery clerks at the front lines of customer service to senior buyers to long-standing store managers, more and more women are filling those diverse roles, notes Country Grocer Human Resources Manager Beth Harris.

The diversity of career opportunities appeals to many, and Country Grocer has established a detailed training and employee development program for those wanting to grow their careers, Harris notes.

In fact, the management team is encouraged to identify employees at all levels and in all departments who demonstrate leadership potential in their daily work. Those team members are then invited to pursue professional development courses, if they wish.

“That provides the training and tools they need to take on even more of a leadership role,” Harris says. “We always welcome potential new team members who come to us from a wide variety of life and professional experience, but we really do like to promote from within, so it’s important that we provide those education and professional opportunities.”

It all comes back to the company motto: You’ll Feel Like Family.

“When it counts, you’re part of something bigger. No task is beyond any team member, so when it’s busy up front and a manager needs to go on cash to help out, they’ll go on cash,” Harris says. “At the end of the day what’s most important is a positive experience for both our team members and customers.”

Ready to learn more about career opportunities at Country Grocer? Harris invites you to keep an eye on the careers page at countrygrocer.com for all the current positions. “We’re always on the lookout for people who want to grow in their careers, and who want to be part of something bigger – part of a family,” she says.

