Shelley Turner, Nutrition Manager at Country Grocer Royal Oak.

Women in Business: Building careers is all in the family

While the grocery industry has traditionally been a largely male-dominated field, like many industries today, that has changed.

From grocery clerks at the front lines of customer service to senior buyers to long-standing store managers, more and more women are filling those diverse roles, notes Country Grocer Human Resources Manager Beth Harris.

The diversity of career opportunities appeals to many, and Country Grocer has established a detailed training and employee development program for those wanting to grow their careers, Harris notes.

In fact, the management team is encouraged to identify employees at all levels and in all departments who demonstrate leadership potential in their daily work. Those team members are then invited to pursue professional development courses, if they wish.

“That provides the training and tools they need to take on even more of a leadership role,” Harris says. “We always welcome potential new team members who come to us from a wide variety of life and professional experience, but we really do like to promote from within, so it’s important that we provide those education and professional opportunities.”

It all comes back to the company motto: You’ll Feel Like Family.

“When it counts, you’re part of something bigger. No task is beyond any team member, so when it’s busy up front and a manager needs to go on cash to help out, they’ll go on cash,” Harris says. “At the end of the day what’s most important is a positive experience for both our team members and customers.”

Ready to learn more about career opportunities at Country Grocer? Harris invites you to keep an eye on the careers page at countrygrocer.com for all the current positions. “We’re always on the lookout for people who want to grow in their careers, and who want to be part of something bigger – part of a family,” she says.

– Promotional feature

Previous story
Women in Business Business Leader: Rosalind Scott
Next story
Sooke artist’s paintings a call for remembrance

Just Posted

Police make arrest in connection with 2016 Vancouver Island homicide

Police made an arrest today in connection with the 2016 homicide of… Continue reading

Victoria businesses deal with ‘impossible’ amount of used needles

Property owner on Government and Queens describes garbage often blocking businesses

Family of four separated after Songhees fire

Fundraising campaign for family surpasses its goal

Sooke artist’s paintings a call for remembrance

Sue Daniels-Ferrie creates poignant depictions of warfare and sacrifice

Victoria Royals battle the Brandon Wheat Kings

The Royals also add a forward Gulka to the lineup

B.C. youth aging out of foster care call for serious child welfare reform

Youth rally on steps of legislature, meet with policy makers to discuss much needed changes

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day

John Ziegler, 4th president of NHL, dies at 84

Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known

Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida

Most Read