“A Theatre of Horrors”, the story of SS Valencia shipwreck, is on display at the Maritime Museum of B.C. until Sept. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

“A Theatre of Horrors”, the story of SS Valencia shipwreck, is on display at the Maritime Museum of B.C. until Sept. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘A Theatre of Horrors:’ Victoria museum tells story of notorious Island shipwreck

Exhibit on the SS Valencia runs at Maritime Museum March 12 to Sept. 2

The SS Valencia is well known for two hair-raising reasons – the grueling 40 hours it took to sink it and the ghost stories that have emerged around it in the century since.

Sailing from San Francisco, Calif. to Victoria in January 1906, the ship hit some bad weather and veered off course. Lost in the fog, the captain and crew overshot Victoria and soon found themselves in a notoriously treacherous section of the coastline – the graveyard of the Pacific.

“She crashed on the rocks and amazingly was only 100 metres away from land,” said Brittany Vis, associate director of the Maritime Museum of B.C. But, despite being so close to safety, very few would survive. It is this torturous tale the museum tells in its latest exhibit SS Valencia: “A Theatre of Horrors.”

READ ALSO: Maritime Museum marks 100th anniversary of the ‘Unknown Titanic of the West Coast’

“A Theatre of Horrors” is on display at the Maritime Museum of B.C. until September 2. (Courtesy of Brittany Vis/Maritime Museum of B.C.)

That day, giant waves crashed over the Valencia and those on board were immediately thrown into a panic. Lifeboats were lowered half-full and many capsized before they even hit the ocean, leaving those who were in them to flounder in the icy water off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

For 40 hours chaos ensued as crew and passengers attempted to escape and rescuers tried to reach them. Finally, the Valencia surrendered to its fate and sunk below the surface. Of the nearly 200 people on board, only 37 survived.

“Those who survived somehow miraculously managed to swim and grab a hold of land and not get bashed into the rocks,” Vis said. But when they finally reached the shore, the exhausted survivors were met with nothing but bush. A few others managed to board lifeboats before the ship went down and were picked up by rescue vessels nearby.

It is because of this the Canadian government commissioned the Dominion Life-Saving Trail – known as the West Coast Trail today – and the Pachena Point Lighthouse. It hoped a trail would help rescuers reach stranded vessels and a lighthouse would warn approaching ships of the jagged coastline.

READ ALSO: West Coast Trail born out of tragedy

The story of the Valencia shipwreck didn’t end there though. As early as 1910, there are records of mariners seeing a ghost ship that would follow them up the coastline until it reached the site of the shipwreck where it would jump up and crash down under the waves, disappearing.

These stories and those of the survivors are documented in the Maritime Museum’s exhibit, alongside the objects that have been salvaged from the wreck – a starboard light, one of the lifeboat’s nameplates and a couple of life preservers.

Vis suggests people carve out 30 to 60 minutes to view it and reminds visitors they need to book an appointment. Hours can be found at mmbc.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Craigdarroch Castle kitchen area being restored to pre-1919 state

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

MuseumVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Just Posted

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman, Crystal Ross, who was last seen on March 12. (Photo courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: VicPD seek public’s help locating for high-risk missing woman

Crystal Ross, 38, last seen in Victoria March 12

“A Theatre of Horrors”, the story of SS Valencia shipwreck, is on display at the Maritime Museum of B.C. until Sept. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘A Theatre of Horrors:’ Victoria museum tells story of notorious Island shipwreck

Exhibit on the SS Valencia runs at Maritime Museum March 12 to Sept. 2

Over 150 people were gathered in Centennial Square by 1 p.m. March 20 to listen to speakers decry COVID-19 restrictions. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Greater Victoria residents gather to protest COVID-19 restrictions

Over 150 people gathered in Centennial Square by 1 p.m.

(Left to right) Couns. Rebecca Mersereau, Ned Taylor and Zac de Vries visited Leslie Drive in Saanich – a residential road with no centreline or sidewalk – on March 20 with pup Piper. They feel streets like these should have a speed limit of 30 km/h. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Councillors call on Saanich to reduce residential road speed to 30 km/h instead of 40 km/h

Recommendation to amend pilot project application an effort to increase pedestrian safety

Tim Szo, who is in Grade 12 of Stelly’s Secondary School’s French immersion program, says in-person teaching has helped him value being able to speak French face-to-face. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Central Saanich student values face-to-face teaching en francais

Tim Szo feels grateful for having had in-person instruction

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

Singh is renewing his pitch to young voters, pledging that an NDP government would cancel up to $20,000 in tuition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

If elected leader Jagmeet Singh says he would also freeze federal student loan payments for a time

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

Stock photo from Unsplash.com
Music therapy ‘a godsend’ for isolated B.C. seniors during pandemic

Nelson’s Ruth Langevin offers a brief respite from COVID-19 with song

Taliesin the dog and O’Henry the mule are happy to pose for a photo with Zoe MacBean. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island’s wingnut dogs need love and training, too

The challenge of a spirited canine has long motivated Chemainus trainer

Vancouver police are warning of a surge in scams involving cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, using the promises of romance or financial gain through virtual investment. (Pixabay)
Nearly $2M stolen in one week through cryptocurrency scams, say Vancouver police

Scammers exploit victims with fake promises of romance or financial gain through investments

Most Read