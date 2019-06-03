City and Colour comes to Victoria in coast to coast tour

Dallas Green to debut new song at Save on Foods Memorial Centre

City and Colour is coming to Victoria in November. (Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre)

Victoria City and Colour fans can ‘save their scissors’ to cut out their tickets for the Canadian artist’s upcoming fall performance.

Dallas Green’s Nov. 8 stop at the Save-On-Food Memorial Centre kicks off the Canadian portion of his coast to coast tour, which ends in Halifax Nov. 29.

Green will serenade fans with old hits and songs from his forthcoming LP, which includes the single Astronaut, the first original song coming from Green in almost four years.

“I always think of the relationships in my life that have been fractured because I ended up doing what I do for a living,” said, Green regarding the inspiration for the new song. “I’m always gone, wandering around and singing songs. However, it weighs on my family and friends. I’m asking for ‘one more year’. I left home at 21 to go play my guitar. It’s lonely, but it’s because I yearn to wander. I’m aware of how lucky I am.”

Along his North American tour, City and Colour is joined by Nigerian-born British singer-songwriter Jacob Banks, and B.C. based songwriter Ben Rogers.

Each ticket purchased online for the Canadian tour includes the choice of a digital or physical CD copy of the forthcoming full-length album and purchasers will receive instructions via email upon ticket purchase, detailing how to redeem the album.

Tickets go on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. and are available online at selectyourtickets.com, or in person at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre box office.

