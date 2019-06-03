City and Colour is coming to Victoria in November. (Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre)

City and Colour comes to Victoria in coast to coast tour

Dallas Green to debut new song at Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Victoria City and Colour fans can ‘save their scissors’ to cut out their tickets for the Canadian artist’s upcoming fall performance.

Dallas Green’s Nov. 8 stop at the Save-On-Food Memorial Centre kicks off the Canadian portion of his coast to coast tour, which ends in Halifax Nov. 29.

Green will serenade fans with old hits and songs from his forthcoming LP, which includes the single Astronaut, the first original song coming from Green in almost four years.

READ ALSO: The shores will not rock in 2019

“I always think of the relationships in my life that have been fractured because I ended up doing what I do for a living,” said, Green regarding the inspiration for the new song. “I’m always gone, wandering around and singing songs. However, it weighs on my family and friends. I’m asking for ‘one more year’. I left home at 21 to go play my guitar. It’s lonely, but it’s because I yearn to wander. I’m aware of how lucky I am.”

Along his North American tour, City and Colour is joined by Nigerian-born British singer-songwriter Jacob Banks, and B.C. based songwriter Ben Rogers.

READ ALSO: Rifflandia Festival cancelled for 2019

Each ticket purchased online for the Canadian tour includes the choice of a digital or physical CD copy of the forthcoming full-length album and purchasers will receive instructions via email upon ticket purchase, detailing how to redeem the album.

Tickets go on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. and are available online at selectyourtickets.com, or in person at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre box office.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Master barbers to battle in Victoria’s first ‘jam-packed, hip hop throw down’
Next story
VIDEO: Ukranian dancers showcase their moves for Victoria audience

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day

In response, Victoria councillor suggests shrinking Canada Day events

Saanich church hosts anti-SOGI rally, drawing pro-SOGI protests

Website says controversial anti-SOGI speaker Jenn Smith spoke in Saanich on Sunday

Crown seeks 17 years for man convicted drug trafficking, possession of prohibited firearms

First day of sentencing for man who committed second offence while on bail for the first

Saanich Police wants to hear from scammed smart-phone buyers

Scam involves ‘blacklisted phones’ sold online

Small fire in Saanich near observatory damages private outhouse

Fire happened at the base of Observatory Hill

VIDEO: Ukranian dancers showcase their moves for Victoria audience

Year-end showcase an opportunity to catch a colourful, cultural event

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Guacamole-loving gator crashes couple’s date by Florida lake

The animal ate all the guac, and even the bowl

Conference Foundations of Canada’s international event a hot seller in Victoria

Special presentation here Wednesday features some of the top minds in feminist philanthropy

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: D-Day sacrifices should stir concern today

Seventy-five years have passed since nearly 150,000 Allied troops landed on the… Continue reading

Most Read