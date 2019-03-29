Erin Costelo sings in Sidney as part of world tour

Nova Scotian Erin Costelo who will be performing her latest album Sweet Marie at St Paul’s United Church March 30. (Mat Dunlap)

Award-winning East Coast singer Erin Costelo performs at St. Paul’s United Church, Saturday March 30, as part of a big North American and European tour.

Something of a maverick and with a voice described as “smokey, witty, authentic,” by contemporary Coco Love Alcorn, Costelo will sing songs from her fifth full-length album, Sweet Marie.

RELATED: Summer Folk Festival set to sweep Sidney

Released on Nov. 2, 2018 after spending 10 days in a timber framed Nova Scotian house by the stormy ocean, the album is said to be heartfelt, as Costelo reacted to an industry she saw as pushing artists like her to the margins.

Canadian singer–songwriter Stephen Fearing says her music “lives where jazz, soul, groove and honest emotion come together.”

Costelo produced the album herself and the process was captured in a new music documentary called Sweet Marie, directed by Juno award winner Amelia Curran.

ALSO READ: Sidney jazz singer who kicked off career after age 50, heads on B.C. tour

Costelo will be supported by Newfoundland singer Don Brownrigg.

Hosted by the Deep Cove Folk Club, tickets are $25 and available at Tanners Books in Sidney, Lyle’s in Victoria and online at erincostelo.com.

The concert is at St. Paul’s United Church (2410 Malaview Ave.) in Sidney. Doors open 7 p.m.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter