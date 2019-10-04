Experience new works and more throughout October with ArtSea

The ArtSea Community Arts Council will be buzzing in October.

Along with the Sidney Fine Art Show in the middle of the month, the volunteer-driven Peninsula arts non-profit is making sure eyes stay on artwork all month long.

Kicking things off for the month is the free New Members Exhibit from Oct. 4-10. Happening in the ArtSea Gallery in Sidney’s Tulista Park, this showcase of works from new members will feature a wide range of mediums and is a great opportunity to get a taste of the arts community on the Peninsula.

Budding artists looking to boost their painting or sculpting skills are also in luck this month: ArtSea has drop-in classes happening throughout October, for fees starting at $10.

READ ALSO: Tour de Rock cracks 1,000-kilometre mark on way to Sidney

Over the Oct. 26-27 weekend, 29 artists will display their creativity during the annual Fall Studio Tour. The free event is celebrating over 25 years of inviting the public into galleries and home studios around the Peninsula. There’s a mix of established studios, from the ArtSea Gallery to the McTavish School of Art, plus artists’ home studios.

Art lovers can marvel at two-dimensional paintings and photography, or 3-D works such as ceramics, glasswork, fabric art, sculptures and more.

For more information about upcoming ArtSea events or information about how to become an ArtSea member, check them out online at artsea.ca, drop by the gallery at 9565 Fifth St. in Sidney or call 250-656-7400.

– Felicia Santarossa



editor@mondaymag.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter