PHOTOS: Flamenco fills Victoria streets during seventh annual festival

Flamenco dancers perform with passion in Centennial Square on Saturday during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival. The Festival offered both free and ticketed events over the weekend. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Flamenco dancers perform with passion in Centennial Square on Saturday during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival. The Festival offered both free and ticketed events over the weekend. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Flamenco dancers perform with passion in Centennial Square on Saturday during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival. The Festival offered both free and ticketed events over the weekend. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Flamenco dancers perform with passion in Centennial Square on Saturday during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival. The Festival offered both free and ticketed events over the weekend. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Flamenco dancers perform with passion in Centennial Square on Saturday during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival. The Festival offered both free and ticketed events over the weekend. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Flamenco dancers perform with passion in Centennial Square on Saturday during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival. The Festival offered both free and ticketed events over the weekend. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)

With flare, grace and the whoosh of some ‘traje de flamecas’ (flamenco dresses and outfits) the Victoria Flamenco Festival swooped into the city’s downtown core, bringing traditional Andalusian music and dance to excited locals and tourists alike.

READ ALSO: Witness the passion and fire of flamenco in Victoria this July

The seventh annual festival ran from July 25-28 and offered both ticketed and free performances to the city, as well as dance workshops for those who want to try their hand – or feet – at the passionate Spanish art form.

The festival is put on by Flamenco de la Isla, an organization formed by Flamenco students and teachers in 1998.

READ ALSO: Flamenco growing in popularity in Victoria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter