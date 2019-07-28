PHOTOS: Flamenco fills Victoria streets during seventh annual festival

Flamenco dancers perform with passion in Centennial Square on Saturday during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival. The Festival offered both free and ticketed events over the weekend. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Flamenco dancers perform with passion in Centennial Square on Saturday during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival. The Festival offered both free and ticketed events over the weekend. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Flamenco dancers perform with passion in Centennial Square on Saturday during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival. The Festival offered both free and ticketed events over the weekend. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Flamenco dancers perform with passion in Centennial Square on Saturday during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival. The Festival offered both free and ticketed events over the weekend. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Flamenco dancers perform with passion in Centennial Square on Saturday during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival. The Festival offered both free and ticketed events over the weekend. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Flamenco dancers perform with passion in Centennial Square on Saturday during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival. The Festival offered both free and ticketed events over the weekend. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)

With flare, grace and the whoosh of some ‘traje de flamecas’ (flamenco dresses and outfits) the Victoria Flamenco Festival swooped into the city’s downtown core, bringing traditional Andalusian music and dance to excited locals and tourists alike.

READ ALSO: Witness the passion and fire of flamenco in Victoria this July

The seventh annual festival ran from July 25-28 and offered both ticketed and free performances to the city, as well as dance workshops for those who want to try their hand – or feet – at the passionate Spanish art form.

The festival is put on by Flamenco de la Isla, an organization formed by Flamenco students and teachers in 1998.

READ ALSO: Flamenco growing in popularity in Victoria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lion King reigns above box office for second week

Just Posted

Controversial townhouse complex in Saanich’s Caddy Bay all but approved

Couns. Judy Brownoff and Nathalie Chambers opposed the proposal

VIDEO: Gender transition of Victoria’s ‘Penny Girl’ detailed in short documentary

Frankie Edroff’s transition and perseverance highlighted in film

Victoria athlete has his sights set on gold at the 2019 Parapan Am Games in Lima

Deion Green has been named to the Canadian men’s wheelchair basketball team again

Students take cues during Monday classes at Langford Legion

Pool sharks introduce a new generation to the game of pool

Saanich Jr Braves reveal new head coach and general manager

Brent Polischuk joins the team after roles with BC Hockey and Hockey Canada

UPDATE: B.C. fugitives spotted ‘scavenging food out of the dump’ near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Richter Mountain wildfire hits 400 hectares due to ‘better mapping,’ but less aggressive

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

This younger group wants customizable drinks, in-store technology such as charging stations

Most Read