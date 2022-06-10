The song Red Harvest, by Richard T. Bear and featuring Paul Rodgers, was written in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. (Quarto Valley Records)

Song recorded to help people of Ukraine during conflict

Red Harvest features Summerland musician Paul Rodgers

A song recorded by Richard T. Bear and featuring Paul Rodgers has been made in support of the people of Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

The video for the song Red Harvest can be viewed online. It features Bear on piano and vocals and Rodgers on vocals. Other musicians include Laurence Juber on electric and acoustic guitars, Tony Braunagel on drums, Leland Sklar on drums, Ada Pasternak on violin and Gia Ciambotti on background vocals.

The video can be viewed online at vimeopro.com/qvrpro/red-harvest.

Bear, an American musician, has been performing since the late 1970s. Rodgers, a British singer and songwriter, has been in bands including Free and Bad Company, as well as performing as a solo artist. He lives in Summerland.

“Brave and bold of musician T Bear and Quarto Valley Records to stand up and sing out,” Rodgers said. “There is no place in the world for this type of genocidal tyranny.”

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been ongoing since 2014, but in late February of this year, Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. The invasion has been condemned by leaders from around the world as unprovoked and unjustified. However, the conflict is still continuing.

Donations for the people of Ukraine are encouraged through donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

