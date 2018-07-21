Thousands attended the TD Art Gallery Paint-In, where artists’ work could be admired and purchased. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Thousands attend 31st TD Art Gallery Paint-In

Artists display their work along 20 blocks of Moss Street

The 31st annual TD Art Gallery Paint-in along Moss Street drew thousands of people to see local artists at work.

Over 190 artists, from painters, jewellers, woodwork artists, potters and everything in between had their goods on display for admiration and purchase across nearly 20 blocks of Moss Street, running from Fort Street to Dallas Road.

Imagination stations were available for people to let out their own creativity, food trucks and displays were peppered across the strip, and a family-friendly beer garden was tucked into the block between Wilspencer Place and Rockland Avenue.

Live music was performed across the afternoon, featuring local artists LOOELLE, Phantom Thieves and The Teenage Violets.

Viewers and artists alike were able to engage with one another, and learn more about the artistic process.

Mitchell Villa is a Victoria-based artist who has attended the Paint-In for five years. He was working on a large portrait of a black metal band member from Vancouver-based band, Blasphemy, while people walked by and asked him questions.

“It’s kind of fun, I like it. I come back for it every year because it’s such a unique experience,” Villa said. “It’s a little nerve-wracking because there’s usually not that many people watching you paint, but I kind of just keep busy and just work away.”

ALSO READ: Artist highlights Johnson Street bridge with Iconic Blue

Barry Tate is a painter who has attended the event for over 15 years. He specializes in natural scenery with mixed mediums. Tate said the Paint-In provided a unique opportunity to show off his work.

“I like this rock wall, I tend to be able to hang my paintings here, they’re lightweight, but the wall makes an interesting display,” Tate said.

Paul Forget moved to Victoria last year, and loved one of Tate’s paintings so much he knew he needed to buy it.

“I’m planning on retiring in the Okanagan, and this painting is from Oliver,” Forget said. “I want it on the wall because this is where I want to be, that’s the objective.”

VIDEO: Unique canvas for local artist

Forget added that the event itself was a great way to see people at work.

“It’s a really fabulous event, great for family and people walking their dogs and it’s a gorgeous day.”

Desiree Bond, paints with acrylic on unstretched canvas. She said she loves the chance the Paint-In brings to exchange ideas.

“It’s a great opportunity to talk to people, there’s so many people in Victoria that are artists, so they’re always interested in what you’re doing and how you’re doing it,” Bond said. “That’s what’s so fun about this event.”

Barry M. Tate (left) paints natural scenes, and Paul Forget purchased one that looks like the Okanagen, where he hopes to retire. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Desiree Bond uses thin layers of acrylic paint to make her work. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

