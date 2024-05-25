BC Wildfire Service sending crews to fire near Spences Bridge in B.C. Interior

Fire, estimated at 10 hectares, is burning on opposite side of Thompson River from Trans-Canada Hwy.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire approximately five kilometres north of Spences Bridge.

The Drinkwater Road wildfire (K60395) is reported to be 10 hectares in size. It is on the east side of the Thompson River above the CPKC mainline in an area of steep hillside and scattered trees.

The wildfire is displaying rank 3 and 4 fire behaviour, meaning a vigorous surface fire with a moderate rate of spread. No structures are currently threatened.

Taylor Colman, a fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says that the fire was first reported in the late afternoon of Friday, May 24.

“We don’t have a lot of information right now,” she told Black Press shortly after 4:30 p.m. on May 24.

“Three initial attack crews with a wildfire officer are en route. It was discovered within the last hour or so, and is estimated to be 10 hectares right now, but once crews are on site we’ll have a better idea of the size and what it’s like on the ground.”

Colman added that two helicopters were also en route to the wildfire. A birddog is also on site.

The fire is on the opposite side of the river to the Trans-Canada Highway, and travel along the corridor is not affected. Colman also says that rail traffic on the CPKC mainline is not affected at this time.