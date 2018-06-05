Sidney firefighters treat a person after a houseboat fire in North Saanich. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Houseboat fire in Sidney sends two people to hospital

Nearby yacht workers rushed in to help after seeing smoke from a houseboat.

At around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, witnesses at Bosun’s Marina in North Saanich saw two workers at Vector Yacht Services enter the houseboat. Two people have been taken to Saanich Peninsula Hospital for smoke inhalation and possible burns, including the boat’s occupant.

Sidney Fire chief Brett Mikkelsen said crews used dry chemicals to extinguish the blaze, and no fuel was spilled. A fire investigator is now inside the boat trying to find the cause.

