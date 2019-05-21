Some showers, high of 18 C for Tuesday

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning, clearing at around noon with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 10 C.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 13 C.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 11 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.