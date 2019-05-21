Some showers, high of 18 C for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your weekly forecast

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a 40 per cent chance of rain in the morning with a high of 18 C. (Kendra Crighton/Victoria News Staff)

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning, clearing at around noon with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 10 C.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 11 C.