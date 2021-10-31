Pacific FC loses last home game of regular season, first place at risk

Pacific FC stumbled to a 2-1 loss against York United FC in front of a disapointed crowd in Langford, leaving their place atop the Canadian Premier League table in jeopardy.

It was an incident filled match for the team’s last home game of the regular season, and the last game the team plays before they Toronto FC.

PFC dominated possession throughout and had the biggest chance to score early on, but the York United goalkeeper saved defender Lukas MacNaughton’s penalty kick on 35 minutes.

The home team still managed to take the lead though, when striker Terran Campbell headed home a cross from talisman Marco Bustos, who was the CPL’s player-of-the-week after returning from a long term injury.

But PFC let the match slip away from them, with striker Julian Ulbricht equalizing for York United after 56 minutes. PFC went down 2-1 late on, with substitute Lowell Wright swiveling and firing his shot into the top corner on the 81 minute mark to win the points for York United. It went from bad to worse for the home team when Gianni Dos Santos was shown a red card a minute later after stepping on a York United player.

PFC are still top of the Canadian Premier League, but could drop down to third depending on how results go. Hamilton-based Forge FC are one point behind Pacific but have three more games to play. Calgary-based Cavalry FC are also a point behind, but have two games left to play. Pacific FC have one regular season game left to secure the highest possible seeding.

For now, PFC turn away from CPL action to face Toronto FC of MLS in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday at BMO Field.

