Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2018 municipal election and eligible voters can visit the polls early when advance voting opens Wednesday.

On Oct. 10, municipalities throughout Greater Victoria offer constituents the opportunity to vote ahead of the general election.

In Victoria, voters can head to the polls at the following locations and times:

Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Victoria City Hall

Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Camosun College Interurban Campus, Huber Hall

Friday, October 12 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Our Place, 919 Pandora Ave

Monday, October 15 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Victoria City Hall

Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at University of Victoria, Student Union Building

In Saanich, early voting is only available on Oct. 15:

Monday, October 15 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Saanich Municipal Hall

Monday, October 15 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Saanich Commonwealth Place

In Oak Bay, Sidney, Langford, North Saanich, Central Saanich, Sooke, Colwood, Metchosin and Esquimalt, early voting is available over the course of two days:

Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Oak Bay Municipal Hall

Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Esquimalt Municipal Hall

Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Sidney Town Hall

Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at City of Colwood Municipal Hall

Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at North Saanich Municipal Hall

Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Central Saanich Municipal Hall

Wednesday, October 10, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Sooke Community Hall

Wednesday, October 10, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Langford City Hall

Wednesday, October 10, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Metchosin Municipal Hall

Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Central Saanich Municipal Hall

Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Oak Bay Municipal Hall

Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Esquimalt Municipal Hall

Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Sidney Municipal Hall

Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at City of Colwood Municipal Hall

Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at North Saanich Municipal Hall

Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Sooke Community Hall

Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Langford Community Hall

Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Metchosin Municipal Hall

In View Royal, early voting is available on the following dates:

Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers

Wednesday, October 16 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers

General voting day is Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check your location city hall for all voting locations.

