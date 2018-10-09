Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2018 municipal election and eligible voters can visit the polls early when advance voting opens Wednesday.
On Oct. 10, municipalities throughout Greater Victoria offer constituents the opportunity to vote ahead of the general election.
In Victoria, voters can head to the polls at the following locations and times:
- Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Victoria City Hall
- Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Camosun College Interurban Campus, Huber Hall
- Friday, October 12 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Our Place, 919 Pandora Ave
- Monday, October 15 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Victoria City Hall
- Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at University of Victoria, Student Union Building
In Saanich, early voting is only available on Oct. 15:
- Monday, October 15 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Saanich Municipal Hall
- Monday, October 15 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Saanich Commonwealth Place
In Oak Bay, Sidney, Langford, North Saanich, Central Saanich, Sooke, Colwood, Metchosin and Esquimalt, early voting is available over the course of two days:
- Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Oak Bay Municipal Hall
- Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Esquimalt Municipal Hall
- Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Sidney Town Hall
- Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at City of Colwood Municipal Hall
- Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at North Saanich Municipal Hall
- Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Central Saanich Municipal Hall
- Wednesday, October 10, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Sooke Community Hall
- Wednesday, October 10, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Langford City Hall
- Wednesday, October 10, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Metchosin Municipal Hall
- Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Central Saanich Municipal Hall
- Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Oak Bay Municipal Hall
- Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Esquimalt Municipal Hall
- Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Sidney Municipal Hall
- Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at City of Colwood Municipal Hall
- Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at North Saanich Municipal Hall
- Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Sooke Community Hall
- Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Langford Community Hall
- Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Metchosin Municipal Hall
In View Royal, early voting is available on the following dates:
- Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers
- Wednesday, October 16 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers
General voting day is Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check your location city hall for all voting locations.