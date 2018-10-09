Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2018 municipal election and eligible voters can visit the polls early when advance voting opens Wednesday.

On Oct. 10, municipalities throughout Greater Victoria offer constituents the opportunity to vote ahead of the general election.

In Victoria, voters can head to the polls at the following locations and times:

  • Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Victoria City Hall
  • Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Camosun College Interurban Campus, Huber Hall
  • Friday, October 12 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Our Place, 919 Pandora Ave
  • Monday, October 15 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Victoria City Hall
  • Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at University of Victoria, Student Union Building

In Saanich, early voting is only available on Oct. 15:

  • Monday, October 15 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Saanich Municipal Hall
  • Monday, October 15 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Saanich Commonwealth Place

READ MORE: What you need to now about voting in the Esquimalt municipal election

READ MORE: Oak Bay election candidates and voting information

In Oak Bay, Sidney, Langford, North Saanich, Central Saanich, Sooke, Colwood, Metchosin and Esquimalt, early voting is available over the course of two days:

  • Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Oak Bay Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Esquimalt Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Sidney Town Hall
  • Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at City of Colwood Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at North Saanich Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Central Saanich Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 10, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Sooke Community Hall
  • Wednesday, October 10, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Langford City Hall
  • Wednesday, October 10, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Metchosin Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Central Saanich Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Central Saanich Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Oak Bay Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Esquimalt Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Sidney Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at City of Colwood Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at North Saanich Municipal Hall
  • Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Sooke Community Hall
  • Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Langford Community Hall
  • Wednesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Metchosin Municipal Hall

In View Royal, early voting is available on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers
  • Wednesday, October 16 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers

General voting day is Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check your location city hall for all voting locations.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
David Foster endorses Victoria mayoral candidate

Just Posted

Uplands provides perfect conditions for deadly mushroom

Education versus eradication for death cap safety

Saanich property owner says homeless campers have been nothing but respectful

Sam Seera says of Friday departure, he might even miss them after helping to clean up property

Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

The scary truth about ‘dooring’

Few options exist for cyclists to avoid ‘dooring’, which can cause injuries and even result in death

Victoria welcomes 640,000 cruise ship passengers this season

12 companies bring 250 boat loads of visitors to the region

High demand: A look into how undocumented foreign workers fill B.C.’s construction jobs

This series highlights the challenges that undocumented construction workers face.

B.C. employee falls victim to ‘CEO scam,’ buys $500 in iTunes money for boss

The employee assumed an email came from her supervisor back in September, asking her to go out and purchase $500 in iTunes gift cards.

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Toronto-based beauty brand closes doors citing ‘criminal activity’

Deciem founder abruptly shutters stores until further notice

Former CAMH psychologist defends his work at youth gender identity clinic

Dr. Kenneth Zucker defended himself against criticisms of the clinic at the Toronto-based Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Ancient polar bears survived low ice periods on dead whales: study

Same study suggests bears aren’t likely to be able to rely on the same solution again

Canada needs to cut its emissions almost in half: UN

In order to stop catastrophic climate change Canada needs to cut emissions

Hundreds gather to honour fallen B.C. firefighter

West Kelowna Fire Captain Troy Russell died of brain cancer on Sept. 25

Chretien says rise of Trump marks end of the American empire

Jean Chretien unleashes his unflattering opinion of Trump in a new book

Most Read