Voters in Saanich have come out in a steady stream today, but especially at the District’s four community recreation centres. Don Descoteau/Black Press

CIVIC ELECTION: Large voter turnout seen in Saanich, Oak Bay

Rec centres as polling places boosts numbers in Saanich, advance voting soars in Oak Bay

Opening up the municipality’s recreation centres as polling stations for the first time has made for a good response so far in the District of Saanich.

The District’s chief elections officer, Angila Bains, said having Saanich Commonwealth Place plus the Pearkes, Gordon Head and Cedar Hill recreation centres available to the 85,004 eligible Saanich voters for today’s municipal and school board elections and the Saanich/Victoria amalgamation referendum question has made a difference.

“Things are going extremely well, with good voter turnout,” she said late Saturday afternoon. While there have been lineups at some sites, most notably Pearkes Recreation Centre, staff and volunteers at the polling stations report that the majority of people have been patient with the waits.

RELATED: Last chance to vote in 2018 municipal election

RELATED: What’s important: Issues and reaction from residents

RELATED: Mayoral results from across B.C.

“I’ve been out to some of the voter locations and people have been happy; it’s a nice sunny day to get out and do your civic duty,” Bains said.

Over in Oak Bay, a municipality with less than one-sixth the number of eligible voters, a large increase in the advance polling is expected to contribute to a larger overall vote count, according to chief election officer Debra Hopkins.

She reported that 2,104 residents cast their ballot ahead of general voting day, significantly higher than the 1,270 voters who did so in 2014.

Meanwhile, traffic at the District’s three polling stations has been steady all day, she added, with no glitches or major waits.

“It’s been busy all day; lines were probably around 25 to 40 minutes around late morning and early afternoon,” she told the Oak Bay News. “But everybody held their own and we tried to get people through as efficiently as possible.”

She added that more than 1,800 people had cast their ballots as of 7 p.m.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Last chance to vote in 2018 municipal election
Next story
What’s important: Issues and reaction from residents during the 2018 municipal election

Just Posted

Victoria gets back on the bike for week-long commute competition

Second Bike to Work Week hits the pavement Oct. 22 to 28

VIDEO: Tent city moves to Woodwynn Farm, arrests made

The group is asking the government to provide housing for 60 tent city members

Saanich passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Cougar spotted Saturday morning in Saanich

Police found paw prints consistent with cougars in the area

B.C. Guide dogs is looking for volunteer puppy raisers

Labrador retrievers need to learn obedience and socialization before heading to work

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for Oct. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

Most Read