The District of Sooke has secured $1.8-million in grant funding to add bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks to Otter Point Road between Wadams Way and Highway 14. (Zoe Ducklow/Sooke News Mirror)

The District of Sooke has secured $1.8-million in grant funding to add bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks to Otter Point Road between Wadams Way and Highway 14. (Zoe Ducklow/Sooke News Mirror)

$1.8-million worth of bike lanes, crosswalks and sidewalks coming to Sooke

Grant to implement Active Transportation Plan on Otter Point Road

The District of Sooke won a $1.8 million grant to create a network of sidewalks, bike lanes and crosswalks on Otter Point Road between Highway 14 and Wadams Way.

The grant is a combination of federal and provincial funding from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s new COVID-19 Resilience stream. A total of $12 million was awarded in B.C., with the feds contributing 80 per cent and B.C. making up the rest.

Construction is scheduled to being in September. Mayor Maja Tait thanked people in advance for their patience as construction will cause traffic delays.

“I know a lot is happening in our community. This activity is the result of the District’s efforts to leverage grant opportunities, maximizing residents’ tax dollars, and respond to the community’s needs for active transportation networks,” she said.

ALSO READ: Langford considering $2.9-million offer for Langford Lake land

Sooke is not alone in its winning grant application on the West Shore – Metchosin and Colwood were awarded $945,000 and $1 million, respectively. Metchosin will renovate a decommissioned elementary school turning it into a multi-purpose facility. Colwood is going to make a buffered bike lane and sidewalk on a section of Metchosin Road.

Do you have a story tip? Email: editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CyclinginfrastructureSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Search underway for diver who went missing near Nanaimo
Next story
MISSING: Saanich police looking for Jamie Dougall, last seen on Aug. 11

Just Posted

Dozens of trees on a corner lot at Obed Avenue and Harriet Road are slated for removal to make way for a four-storey, 26-unit development. The developer is providing funding to replace boulevard trees removed, as well as for the planting of trees elsewhere in the municipality. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tree issue resolved for Saanich development proposal on Obed Avenue

The District of Sooke has secured $1.8-million in grant funding to add bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks to Otter Point Road between Wadams Way and Highway 14. (Zoe Ducklow/Sooke News Mirror)
$1.8-million worth of bike lanes, crosswalks and sidewalks coming to Sooke

Saanich police looking for Jamie Dougall. (Photo courtesy of Saanich police)
MISSING: Saanich police looking for Jamie Dougall, last seen on Aug. 11

The laying of asphalt along Quadra Street between McKenzie Avenue and Rock Street, a project that is part of the District of Saanich’s pavement rehabilitation program, is set to finish Friday night, Aug. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
Quadra Street repaving to finish Friday night