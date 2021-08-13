$1.8-million worth of bike lanes, crosswalks and sidewalks coming to Sooke

The District of Sooke has secured $1.8-million in grant funding to add bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks to Otter Point Road between Wadams Way and Highway 14. (Zoe Ducklow/Sooke News Mirror)

The District of Sooke won a $1.8 million grant to create a network of sidewalks, bike lanes and crosswalks on Otter Point Road between Highway 14 and Wadams Way.

The grant is a combination of federal and provincial funding from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s new COVID-19 Resilience stream. A total of $12 million was awarded in B.C., with the feds contributing 80 per cent and B.C. making up the rest.

Construction is scheduled to being in September. Mayor Maja Tait thanked people in advance for their patience as construction will cause traffic delays.

“I know a lot is happening in our community. This activity is the result of the District’s efforts to leverage grant opportunities, maximizing residents’ tax dollars, and respond to the community’s needs for active transportation networks,” she said.

Sooke is not alone in its winning grant application on the West Shore – Metchosin and Colwood were awarded $945,000 and $1 million, respectively. Metchosin will renovate a decommissioned elementary school turning it into a multi-purpose facility. Colwood is going to make a buffered bike lane and sidewalk on a section of Metchosin Road.

