A youth faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after Langford death threats. (Black Press Media file photo)

A youth faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after Langford death threats. (Black Press Media file photo)

14-year-old faces assault, weapons charges after Langford knife incident

Sooke RCMP arrests teen suspect set to appear in court in January

A 14-year-old boy is set to appear in court early next year on several weapons charges related to an October knife incident.

RCMP arrested a teen suspect in an investigation that began Oct. 23 when West Shore officers were called for a report of someone threatening to kill people in a McDonald’s restaurant in Langford.

The youth suspect left on a bus bound for Sooke before officers arrived, West Shore RCMP said in a statement.

Sooke RCMP intercepted the bus, arrested a suspect and seized a knife.

In November, two more people told Sooke RCMP the suspect had brandished a knife and made death threats on a BC Transit bus on Oct. 23.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrests 2 teens after Langford youth gathering turns violent

The youth suspect was again arrested and now faces a variety of charges including two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of possession of a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The suspect is on conditions including not having any contact with the victims, not attending the McDonald’s or any BC Transit bus or property and not possessing any weapons including knives. He is set to appear in court in early January 2023.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Malahat delays expected during overnight work starting Thursday
Next story
Health Canada won’t say how much pain medicine for kids is coming or where it’s going

Just Posted

A youth faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after Langford death threats. (Black Press Media file photo)
14-year-old faces assault, weapons charges after Langford knife incident

The Malahat will have single-lane alternating traffic overnight starting Nov. 17. (Google Streetview)
Malahat delays expected during overnight work starting Thursday

Emily Caruana pictured at the Royal BC Museum on the day of her murder, May 10, 2019. (Courtesy of John Caruana)
Nanaimo man sentenced to life in prison for Brentwood Bay murder

Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Cuthbert Holmes Park in Saanich on Nov. 12. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)
PHOTOS: Volunteers connect with nature and clean up Saanich, Sidney parks