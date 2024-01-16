$17,000 in contraband seized at B.C. max security prison

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) officers seized $17,800 worth of contraband and unauthorized items at Kent Institution near Agassiz, they announced on Friday (Jan. 12).

On. Jan. 5, officers confiscated three cell phones, chargers, cannabis concentrate and a variety of stabbing weapons.

The Agassiz RCMP has been notified and an investigation is ongoing.

The CSC uses a number of measures to prevent contraband and protect the security of their facilities, including searches, drug-detector dogs and ion scanners.

“(The CSC) is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” they stated.

There is a tip line for all federal institutions to receive information related to facility security, including drug trafficking. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.