18-year-old man stabbed near Langford bus exchange

An 18-year-old man was stabbed on Oct. 11 near the Langford bus exchange. (Google Maps)

The West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent stabbing.

On Oct. 11, an 18-year-old man was walking on the paved E&N walking trail near Station Avenue, heading towards the Langford bus exchange when another man stabbed him in the back. The RCMP received a report of the victim around 9:55 p.m.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

West Shore RCMP officers and a K9 dog search the area without success.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old Caucasian man standing six feet, four inches tall. He had blonde hair and was wearing blue jeans and a black or grey hoodie.

The West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help in the investigation, and is looking for any witnesses or anyone who had a dash cam or video near the Langford bus exchange on Oct. 11 between 9 and 10 p.m.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. To report anonymously, you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

