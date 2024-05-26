 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

2 people confirmed dead in plane crash near Squamish

Plane went down Friday evening, but police weren’t able to access the crash site until Saturday
Staff Black Press Media
web1_20240525160548-15abba35d76798aff1b31d9b77d16a9f4c8fd6760725c716d592bb8049672f33
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties confirmed on May 26, 2024 that two people died in a May 24 plane crash near Squamish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Both occupants of a small plane that crashed in the backcountry near Squamish on Friday (May 24) have been confirmed dead.

RCMP received an automatic crash notification from a smartphone on Friday evening, which indicated a plane had gone down along Howe Sound, but officers weren’t able to access to site until the following day.

Squamish RCMP say they managed to get into the remote location, south of Squamish and on the west side of Howe Sound, by air on Saturday. Once on scene, they confirmed the two people inside had not survived the crash.

RCMP are working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the incident.

READ ALSO: ‘Looking over our shoulders’: A killing looms large in Lumby, B.C.

READ ALSO: Mayor says it’s not safe for Fort Nelson wildfire evacuees to return early