2 people confirmed dead in plane crash near Squamish

Plane went down Friday evening, but police weren’t able to access the crash site until Saturday

Both occupants of a small plane that crashed in the backcountry near Squamish on Friday (May 24) have been confirmed dead.

RCMP received an automatic crash notification from a smartphone on Friday evening, which indicated a plane had gone down along Howe Sound, but officers weren’t able to access to site until the following day.

Squamish RCMP say they managed to get into the remote location, south of Squamish and on the west side of Howe Sound, by air on Saturday. Once on scene, they confirmed the two people inside had not survived the crash.

RCMP are working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the incident.

