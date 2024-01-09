 Skip to content
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Port Hardy

The earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres
Earthquakes Canada photo

Earthquakes Canada reported a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hitting off the coast of Vancouver Island on Monday evening (Jan. 8) around 5:40 p.m.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres and there was no tsunami expected.

