4.7 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Port Hardy

Earthquakes Canada reported a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hitting off the coast of Vancouver Island on Monday evening (Jan. 8) around 5:40 p.m.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres and there was no tsunami expected.
