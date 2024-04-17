$5M in drugs, weapons seized in Lower Mainland bust: Chilliwack RCMP

‘Meticulous’ police operation executed by RCMP in Chilliwack, Langley, Surrey, Richmond

Supt. Davy Lee speaks during a press conference in Chilliwack on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Pictured here are some of the items seized from a large drug bust including $300,000 in vehicles, $500,000 in cash, and $5 million in street drugs. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A seven-month drug-trafficking investigation across the Lower Mainland netted $5 million in illicit drugs in what Chilliwack RCMP are calling a “significant milestone” in their efforts to combat the illegal drug trade.

Co-ordinated search warrants were executed in multiple locations in Chilliwack, Langley, Surrey, and Vancouver on March 27, for a “meticulous” investigation that began in July 2023.

Four vehicles, four handguns, three long guns, and more than $500,000 in Canadian currency were on display at the Chilliwack RCMP detachment Wednesday morning at a media briefing April 17. Also seized and on display was a cocaine press, more than eight kilograms of cocaine (more than 80,000 doses), 14 kilograms of fentanyl (more than 144,000 doses) and 27 kilograms of methamphetamine (more than 270,000 doses).

Following the announcement, Chilliwack RCMP Supt. Davy Lee told staff of the Chilliwack Progress, that it was a phone call from a concerned parent regarding their child’s well-being that kickstarted the entire investigation.

Seven people were arrested and have since been released pending further investigation, Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Chilliwack RCMP said. They were not named at the media event, but are between the ages of 21 to 40 years old. Police said that additional investigative steps are needed, prior to submitting a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessment.

“The Chilliwack RCMP drug section worked tirelessly, using various investigative and covert techniques to disrupt and dismantle a sophisticated drug-trafficking network,” said Supt. Lee. “As a result, a substantial quantity of illicit substances have been confiscated. This investigation represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and protect our communities from the devastating impact of drug use.”

He added that the multi-jurisdictional project is “an example of our commitment to disrupting the flow of drugs into our neighbourhoods and to holding those who seek to profit from the suffering of others accountable.”

The general locations where the search warrants were executed were published by the RCMP, including an apartment downtown Chilliwack.

Other locations were a residence in the Collingwood neighbourhood of Vancouver, a single residence in the Grandview Heights neighbourhood of Surrey, an apartment in the East Clayton neighbourhood of Surrey, a basement suite in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood of Surrey, two residences in the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley, and seven vehicles associated to the above locations.

“This is a great day for the Lower Mainland,” said Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove. “I’m sure there are some very unhappy people out there who were intending on profiting off this seizure.”

“It keeps the drugs off the streets. These folks out there that think that they can get away with these kinds of things, well, they’ve got another thing coming.”

Cpl. Kiener’s press release sent out later in the day noted that the wide-spread nature of this bust shows that illegal drug activities have no boundaries, and that collaboration between law enforcement agencies played a pivotal role here.

“The Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the Vancouver Police Department, Surrey RCMP, Langley RCMP, and Richmond RCMP. Without their assistance, the culminated success of this project would not have been possible.”

